Obituaries

MERCIECA. On February 25, at Christus Sacerdos Home, Birkirkara, Fr ĠWAKKIN MERCIECA, OFM Cap, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his Capuchin Brothers of the Province of Malta, his sister Josephine, his many nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, February 27, at Holy Trinity church, Marsa, at 9.15am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MONTEBELLO. On February 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, LAWRENCE, aged 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Maria, his son Mark and his wife Eliza, his adored grandchildren Emma and Edward, his brother Dennis, his sisters Louiseanne and Christine and respective in-laws. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 27, at 8am, for the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 8.30am, followed by interment at the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On Wednesday 24, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, LAWRENCE, widower of Josephine née Balghy, of Gudja and residing in St Julians, aged 91, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children, Anna and her husband Sandro, Mark and his wife Josette, his grandchildren Dean, Rebekka Giorgia and Laura, his brothers, Joseph and Freddie, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence today, Friday, February 26, at 8.30am, for St Julians parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at the All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Fatima Ward, at St Vincent de Paul Residence.

In Memoriam

BORG – PETER. In memory of a dear brother on the 10th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, never forgotten by his sister Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani, his sister-in-law Maria and their respective families. Tomorrow’s 8.30am Mass at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of his soul. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BORG BELLANTI – NOELLE. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved wife, mother and grandmother, especially today, the fourth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by all her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG CARDONA. In loving memory of a dear beloved mother, MELITA, on her 35th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers her family, in-laws, grandchildren and other relatives. May the Lord, grant her eternal peace.

CACHIA FEARNE – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a devoted father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his son John, his daughter-in-law Rebecca and his only grandson Matthew. Today’s and tomorrow’s 6.30pm Mass at Ibrag church, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARABEZ – RITA. Treasured memories of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children MaryAnn, Josette, Carol, Jennifer, Pierre and their families.

GRIMA – ROMEO. In loving memory of a dear father on the 51st anniversary of his demise. Your children Joe and his wife Carmen, Vincent and his wife Maria.

HERRERA – ROSE. In loving memory of our beloved mum, always in our mind and forever in our hearts.

LEWIS – ST. JOHN (Sinji). Treasured memories of my beloved son, on the second anniversary you passed away. Always missed by dad Alfie, step mum Minda and Vhe.

PACE. In loving memory of DORIS on the 27th anniversary of her death. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

PACE – VIOLET. In loving memory of a cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who departed this life 19 years ago today. Remembered with much love and forever missed by her children Mona, Rosanne, Gloria and Massie, her in-laws Stephanie Pace and Norman Grima, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

PSAILA – JOSEPH M. and HELEN, née Spiteri Paris, loving and dedicated parents. Remembered by their children Marlene Schranz, Marie Thérèse Flynn, Margaret Rose, Herbert, Eric, Edward and their families. Eternal rest grant unto them O Lord.

SANT – MARY, née Portanier. Treasured memories of our dear mother. Remembered with love and gratitude on the 29th anniversary of her demise. Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie, in-laws and her beloved grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI – JOSEPH. Former director Spiteri Bros. Ltd, on the 12th anniversary of his demise on 26.2.2009. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered and missed by your beloved wife Mary Rose, your son Karl and Mariella, their son Karl and your daughter Erika. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI – MARIO. Loving and treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, tomorrow the 14th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten, always remembered with love and affection by his wife Jane, his daughter Caroline, his sons Peter Paul and Paul Stephen and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Tomorrow’s 8.30am Mass at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of his soul. A prayer is kindly solicited.

