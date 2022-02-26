In Memoriam

BORG – PETER. In memory of a dear brother on the 11th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, never forgotten by his sister Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani, his sister-in-law Maria and their respective families. Tomorrow’s 8.30am and 6pm Mass at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of his soul. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BORG BELLANTI – NOELLE. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved wife, mother and grandmother, especially today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by all her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG CARDONA. In loving memory of a dear beloved mother, MELITA, on the 36th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Her family, in-laws, grandchildren and other relatives. May the Lord, grant her eternal peace.

GRIMA – ROMEO. In loving memory of a dear father on the 52nd anniversary of his demise. Your children Joe and his wife Carmen, Vincent and his wife Maria.

HERRERA – ROSE. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.

LEWIS – ST JOHN (Sinji). On his third anniversary, treasured memories of my loving son. Deeply missed by dad, Minda and Vhe. May the Lord grant him eternal peace.

PACE. In loving memory of DORIS on the 28th anniversary of her death. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

PACE – VIOLET. In loving memory of a cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who departed this life 20 years ago today. Remembered with much love and forever missed by her children Mona, Rosanne, Gloria and Massie, her in-laws Stephanie Pace and Norman Grima, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

PSAILA – JOSEPH M. and HELEN, née Spiteri Paris, loving and dedicated parents. Remembered by their children Marlene Schranz, Marie Thérèse Flynn, Margaret Rose, Herbert, Eric, Edward and their families. Eternal rest grant unto them O Lord.

SPITERI – JOSEPH. Former director Spiteri Bros. Ltd, on the 13th anniversary of his demise on 26.2.2009. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered and missed by your beloved wife Mary Rose, your son Karl and Mariella, their son Karl and your daughter Erika. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

We think of you in silence

We often speak your name

All we have are memories

and your photo in a frame

Your memory is a keepsake

From which we’ll never part

God has you in His arms

We have you in our hearts

TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI – MARIO. Loving and treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, tomorrow the 15th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten, always remembered with love and affection by his wife Jane, his daughter Caroline, his sons Peter Paul and Paul Stephen and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Tomorrow’s 8.30am and 6pm Mass at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of his soul. A prayer is kindly solicited.

