Obituaries

BORG. On February 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, ENRICO, aged 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mournhis loss his beloved wife Rosemarie, his beloved daughter Kathia and her husband Antoine, his adored grandchildren Jean-Pierre and Angelica, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, March 2, at 9am, for Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church parish church, Ibrag, where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 9.30am, followed by inter-ment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On February 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENT, retired economist and trade unionist, Member of the National Order of Merit, aged 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marie, his daughter Marie-Klaire, his son Jan-Karl and his wife Kristina, his beloved grandson Gianluca, his sisters Mary and Helen and her husband John Bellizzi and his late brothers’ families, his in-laws Michael, Gemma, Carmen and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, March 2, at 8.15am, for Burmarrad parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA. On February 25, at Christus Sacerdos Home, Birkirkara, Fr ĠWAKKIN MERCIECA, OFM Cap, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his Capuchin Brothers of the Province of Malta, his sister Josephine, his many nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, February 27, at 9.15am, at the Holy Trinity parish church, Marsa, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of DAVID today the fourth anniversary of his death. Sadly missed and lovingly re-membered by his family. Lord grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN – CLEMENTINA 27-2-2002. In everlasting memory of a dear mother and grandmother. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her daughter, sons, in-laws and grandchildren.

DEBATTISTA. In loving memory of our dear father CARMELO, tomorrow being the 25th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ruth, Neville and his daughter-in-law Monique. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA. In loving memory of our beloved mother SARAH on the 10th year of her demise. Her children Patricia, Simon, Andrew, Martin, Mavis and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LA ROSA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest mother MARY on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by her daughters and their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PALMIER – PAULINE. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother. Missing you always, remembering you forever. Charles, Rita, Abigail, Rachel and Sarah.

PARLATO TRIGONA – JOE. Remembering and missing my dear brother on the anni-versary of his passing away. Rest in peace. Tanya.

SCERRI – Dr JOSEPH SCERRI. In loving memory of our father, today the 28th anniversary of his death. Margaret and John.

SPITERI – JOSEPH. Former director Spiteri Bros. Ltd. On the 12th anniversary of his demise on 26-2-2009. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered and missed by your beloved wife Mary Rose, your son Karl and Mariella, their son Karl and your daughter Erika. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

We can no longer

See you with our eyes

But we will feel you

In our hearts forever

VELLA GALEA. In loving memory of Notary Dr JOSEPH VELLA GALEA, LL.D., today the 24th anniversary of his passing.

Sadly missed along life’s way,

Quietly remembered every day.

No longer in our life to share,

But in our hearts, you’re always there.

Remembered with much love, his wife Imelda and daughter Maria. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Sistina art shop

Visit our new website www.sistinaart.com. Fantastic products for artists! Home deliveries. Phone 2131 4453 or 9986 1636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.