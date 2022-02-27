CREMONA. On February 24, ESMERALDO (Aldo), aged 87, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Younger brother of the late artist Chevalier Emvin Cremona and the late Mary Spiteri née Cremona.

He leaves to mourn his loss his nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Monday, February 28, at 8am, at Our Lady of Fatima church, Guardamangia.

Donations offered to Id-Dar tal- Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.His family would like to express their gratitude towards the doctors and nurses at Mater Dei Hospital.

CUOMO. On February 26, JOHN, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rights of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Lino and his wife Lina, Tonio and his wife Lina of Canada, Mario and his wife Mary Anne, his sisters Marisa and her husband Edwin Zammit, and Jean, his beloved nephews and nieces and their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, February 28, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema where Mass Praesente Cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45 am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Creche and Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARIS. On February 25 at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEL, of Valletta residing in Mellieħa, passed peacefully away at the age of 84.

He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Mary, his children Philip and Sheri-Anne, his grandchildren Lindsay and Aidan, his brother Louis and his wife Mary, his sister Joyce, his in-laws Katie and Sally, widow of Carmelo, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday March 1, at 8.30am, for the church of the Virgin Mary, Mellieħa where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal- Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank Surgical Ward 3 and Cardiac Lab of Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication.

SAID. On February 25, at Karin Grech Hospital, GEORGE, aged 91, passed away, peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss Maria, his beloved wife of 65 years, his children Tanya and her husband Joe, George F. and his wife Doreen, Frances and her husband Roberto, Miriam and her husband Benny, Noel and his wife Jennifer; his treasured grandchildren Vanessa, Amanda and her husband Mario, Christopher, Matthew Peter, Gabriella, Shawn and his wife Jennifer, Sarah and her husband Ryan, Daniel and his fiancée Giovanna and Ann-Marie; as well as his great- grandchildren Ben and Mia and his niece Antida.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday February 28, at 4pm, at St George’s basilica, Victoria, Gozo, followed by interment at Santa Maria Cemetery, Xewkija, Gozo. Special thanks go to Dr Joseph Farrugia, Prof. Kevin Cassar, Dr Anthony Dimech and staff at MDH Vascular Unit, Dr Ian Baldacchino, Dr Mark Anthony Vassallo, the nursing team at RW7 at Karin Grech Hospital for the professional tender loving care shown during his last days, staff at GGH, Commcare/Healthmark nurses and podiatrist, staff at Friends for the Sick and Elderly, staff at Hospice Malta, Mgr Joseph Curmi archpriest of St George’s basilica, Fr Joe and Fr Etienne of St Francis church, and his carer Jelly.

Lord, greet him with your warm embrace and grant him eternal rest.

von BROCKDORFF. On February 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE née Laurenti, widow of Frederick, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter Nathalie and her husband Andrew Castillo, her sons Ray and his wife Mariella, Philip and his wife Christine; her treasured grandchildren David and his wife Hannah, Francesca and her husband Jonathan, Elisa, Marc and his wife Dani, Bettina, Bernard and Nicola as well as her greatgrandchildren Toby, Alistair, Sam and Tommy.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Tuesday, March 1, at 2pm, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

CAMILLERI – LINA. Tuesday, March 1, being the first anniversary of her demise, always remembered by her sisters Helene, widow of Donald Fiorini Lowell, Marie-Lousie wife of Vincent Camilleri Ellul Bonici and her in-law Doreen widow of her brother Roland Darmanin Kissaun, other inlaws, relatives and friends, nephews and nieces in Malta, Australia and in the UK. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, on March 1, at 6.30pm.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DARMANIN – CLEMENTINA. February 27, in everlasting memory of a dear and loving mother and grandmother. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons and daughter, grandchildren and in-laws.

FORMOSA. In loving memory of our beloved mother SARAH on the 11th year of her demise. Her children Patricia, Simon, Andrew, Martin, Mavis and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LA ROSA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest mother MARY on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by her daughters and their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SANT - MARY née Portanier. Remembering our dear mother with love and gratitude on the 30th anniversary of her demise. May she rest in the embrace of the Lord. Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tonu, Joan, Marie, in-laws and her beloved grandchildren.

SCERRI – Dr JOSEPH SCERRI. In loving memory of our father, today the 29th anniversary of his death. Margaret and John.

VELLA GALEA. In loving memory of Not. Dr JOSEPH VELLA GALEA, beloved husband and father who passed on to eternal life 25 years ago today. Lovingly remembered and thought of by his wife Elda, daughter Maria and her husband Johann Fenech. Say not in grief ‘he is no more’ but in thankfulness that he was - Hebrew proverb.