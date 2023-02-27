Obituary

BONNICI. On February 25, MARIGOLD (Goldie), née Micallef Eynaud, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her loving husband of 61 years, Vincent, her adoring children Martin and his wife Gail, Nicky and his wife Denise, Peter and his partner Theresa, and Philippa and her husband Richard Mifsud, her grandchildren Daniel, Analise, Stephanie, Thomas and Emma, her sisters-in-law Annette Borg, Ellen Micallef Eynaud and Anne Bonnici, her numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, February 28, at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Observation Ward 2 and M6 Ward at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication shown while she was there.

In Memoriam

BORG – PETER. In memory of a dear brother on the 12th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, always remembered by his sister Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani, his sister-in-law Maria and their respective families. Today’s 8.30am and 6pm Masses at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of his soul. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

DARMANIN – CLEMENTINA. 27.02.2023. In everlasting memory of a dear and loving mother and grandmother. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her daughter, sons, in-laws and grandchildren.

FORMOSA. In loving memory of our beloved mother SARAH on the 12th year of her demise. Deeply missed by her children, Pat, Simon, Andrew, Martin, Mavis and families. May she rest in peace.

LA ROSA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest mother MARY on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by her daughters and their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PARLATO TRIGONA – JOE. In loving and unfading memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the fifth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Anna, daughter Greta and her husband Peter, Jean Pierre, widower of his daughter Cristina and his grandchildren Julia, Louisa, Michela and Lisa. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI – Dr JOSEPH SCERRI. In loving memory of our father, today the 30th anniversary of his death. Margaret and John.

TESTAFERRATA MORONI VIANI – MARIO. Loving and treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, remembered with love and affection by his wife Jane, his daughter Caroline, his sons Peter Paul and Paul Stephen and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Today’s 8.30am and 6pm Masses at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of his soul. A prayer is kindly solicited.

VELLA GALEA. In loving memory of Not. Dr JOSEPH VELLA GALEA, LL.D., a beloved husband and father who passed on to eternal life 26 years ago today. Lovingly remembered and thought of by his wife Elda, daughter Maria and her husband Johann Fenech.

‘Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.” – Alfred Lord Tennyson.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In ever loving memory of GEORGE ZAMMIT DIMECH today the 30th anniversary of his demise Very dearly remembered by his sons John and Francis, his in-laws Anthony Zarb Dimech, his wife Petronela and their daughter Alexia Sara, other relatives and friends. May God grant him eternal rest. Masses for the repose of his soul, of Anne Zammit Dimech and of Mary Zarb Dimech will be said today at 6.30pm and on Wednesday, March 1 at 6.30pm at St Julians parish church.

