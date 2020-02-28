Obituaries

MALLIA. On February 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIO, aged 58, went to meet the Risen Lord. Deeply mourned by his loving wife Rosette née Attard, his daughter Daniela and her husband David Calleja, his son Bernard and his fiancée Therisa Borg, his beloved grandchildren James and Emma, his mother and father, Mary and Joe, his only sister Joanne and her husband John Ebejer, their children Jonathan and Rachel, numerous relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held today, Friday, February 28, at St Mary’s parish, Birkirkara, at 8.30am.

TABONE. On February 26, at home, JOE, husband of Bella, aged 83, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Sharyn and her husband Chris Iwanik, his son Trevor and his wife Jana, his grandchildren Marcus and his fiancée Chiara Modestini, Alain and Vicky, his brother John and his wife Josephine, his sister Nora Corcoran, his sister-in-law Anna Cachia and his brother-in-law Tony Vella and his wife Marie. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Friday, February 28, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BALZAN – VICTOR P. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 24th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his beloved wife Mary, his children Pierre, Mario, Yvette, Jacques and Brigitte and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DE GAETANO. In loving memory of our dearest mother, ROSE MARIE, today being the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by Alfred and Johanna, Roger and Gillian, Edward and Daniela, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DISTEFANO. In loving memory of our dear mother ROSE, on the first anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed and always loved, today as always. Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and families.

MARICH. Remembering with much love our uncle, JOSEPH, today the 14th anniversary of his death. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at St Julian’s parish church, at 6.30pm His nieces and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE GOUDER. Treasured memories of FRANK, today the 28th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his sons and daughters. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Balluta parish church will be said for this intention.

PRECA. In loving and un-fading memories of dear FRANCIS on the first anniversary of his demise. Close in our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day. Sadly missed by his wife Angela, daughters Amanda and Annabelle and their families, brother, sisters and all their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.