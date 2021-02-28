Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On February 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENT, retired economist and trade unionist, Member of the National Order of Merit, aged 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marie, his daughter Marie-Klaire, his son Jan-Karl and his wife Kristina, his beloved grandson Gianluca, his sisters Mary and Helen and her husband John Bellizzi and his late brothers’ families, his in-laws Michael, Gemma, Carmen and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, March 2, at 8.15am, for Burmarrad parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA. On Thursday, February 25, JOSEPH of Sliema, residing in Swieqi, aged 79, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Moira, née Dillon, his sons Paul and Julian, his grandchildren Maxine, Lisa, Jamie and Petra, his sisters and their families, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday, March 1, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – JOSEPH of Sliema, who passed away on March 6, 2012. In memory of his ninth anniversary, forever missed and never forgotten by his loving wife Margaret, his children and their spouses, Josie and Elizabeth, Mary Lou and Ernst, Anton and Louise, John and Isabelle, Bridget and Andre’, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family and friends.

CAPTUR. In everlasting and ever-loving memory of MAURICE, a precious husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who departed from this life three years ago. Forever loved, forever missed. His wife Thelma, children Shirley and Malcolm, Nick and Fi, grandchildren Tim and Faith, Debbie and Andy, Thomas and Emilia, great-grandchildren Izzy and Nathan and his dear niece Grace and family. May he Rest in Peace. The 6.30pm Mass on Friday, March 5, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be said in his memory.

DE GAETANO. In loving memory of our dearest mother ROSE MARIE, today being the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Johanna and her husband Alfred, Roger and his wife Gillian, Edward and Daniela. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lord grant her eternal rest.

DISTEFANO. In loving memory of our dear mother ROSE, on the second anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed and always loved, today as always. Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and families.

JACCARINI. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, JOHN, on his 45th anniversary. Fondly remembered by his family today and always.

MARICH. Remembering with much love our uncle, JOSEPH, today the 15th anniversary of his death. Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered up today at St Julians parish church, at 11am His nieces and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – MAURICE. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved father and grandfather, February 29, being the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Janice, Hugh, Kenneth and their families.

ORR – GEORGETTE. In every loving memory, especially today, the 50th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her daughter Angela, her son Joseph, her son-in-law Carmel and their families in Malta and Canada. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PRECA. In loving and unfading memories of dear FRANCIS on the second anniversary of his demise. Close in our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day. Sadly, missed by his wife Angela, daughters Amanda and Annabelle and their families, sisters, brother and all their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

