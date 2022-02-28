Obituaries

GATT. On February 26, at Casa San Paolo, Buġibba, MARIA CARMELA, known as Lena, aged 97, widow of Albert, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Maria and her husband Robert Sammut, Elizabeth and her husband John Depares, Gilbert and his wife Grace nèe Sciberras, her seven grandchildren Edward, David, Stephanie, Jacqueline, Matthew, Liza, Emma, and ten great-grandchildren, her sisters Rose Vassallo and Eileen Mifsud, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves the care home today, Monday, February 28, at 1.30 pm, for Stella Maris Church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to the Salesians of Don Bosco will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wishes to express its appreciation for the care she received during her stay at Casa San Paolo Nursing Home, Buġibba, and the professionalism shown during her last days at the home.

RAUSI. On February 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOVIN, aged 78, passed peacefully away surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Rosalind nèe Warrington, his children Nigel and his wife Claudia, Teresa and her husband Stephen, Vicky and her partner Jeffrey, his precious grandchildren Martina, Luke, Amy and Elise and his sister-in-law Anne Grech. Also, his brothers and sisters Tanya, Jennifer, Marie, John, David, Alexandra, Patrick, Roderick and Caroline, and their respective spouses, his nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortege will leave Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, March 2, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where his life will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to convey its heartful thanks and appreciation to the staff of the Emergency Department as well as all the staff at MAU2 for their care and dedication.

SAID. On February 25, at Karin Grech Hospital, GEORGE, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss Maria, his beloved wife of 65 years, his children Tanya and her husband Joe, George F. and his wife Doreen, Frances and her husband Roberto, Miriam and her husband Benny, Noel and his wife Jennifer; his treasured grandchildren Vanessa, Amanda and her husband Mario, Christopher, Matthew Peter, Gabriella, Shawn and his wife Jennifer, Sarah and her husband Ryan, Daniel and his fiancée Giovanna and Ann-Marie; as well as his great-grandchildren Ben and Mia and his niece Antida. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Monday, February 28, at St George’s Basilica, Victoria, at 4pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Cemetery, Xewkija. Lord, greet him with your warm embrace and grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to the medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital Vascular Unit, the nursing team at RW7 at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital for the professional tender loving care shown during his last days, the staff at Gozo General Hospital, Commcare/ Healthmark nurses and podiatrists, staff at Friends for the Sick and Elderly, staff at Hospice Malta, Mgr Joseph Curmi, archpriest of St George’s basilica, Fr Joe and Fr Etienne, of St Francis church, and his carer Jelly.

BALZAN – VICTOR P. In loving memory of our dear father on the 26th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children Pierre, Mario, Yvette, Jacques and Brigitte and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DE GAETANO. In loving memory of our dearest mother ROSE MARIE, today being the third anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Johanna and her husband Alfred, Roger and his wife Gillian, Edward and Daniela. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord grant her eternal rest.

DISTEFANO. In loving memory of our dear mother ROSE, on the third anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed and always loved, today as always. Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and families.

GAUCI – ADRIAN. In loving memory of a beloved husband and brother, today the first anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Claudine, Mario and Christine and their families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at the Church of the Holy Cross (Kapuċċini), Floriana, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA – ROSINA. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 46th anniversary of her demise. Your children Joe and his wife Carmen, Vincent and his wife Maria.

MARICH. Remembering with much love our uncle, JOSEPH, today the 16th anniversary of his death. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at St Julians parish church, at 6.30pm. His nieces and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – MAURICE. Trea-sured and unfading memories of a much loved father and grandfather, February 29, being the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Janice, Hugh, Jackie, Kenneth and their families.

PRECA. In loving and unfading memories of dear FRANCIS on the third anniversary of his demise.

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone.

A part of us went with you,the day God took you home.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still,

In our hearts you hold a place that no one could ever fill.

Sadly missed by his wife Angela, daughters Amanda and Annabelle and their families, sisters, brother and all their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

