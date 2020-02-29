In Memoriam

DEMAJO. In loving memory of our beautiful mummy and nanna MARY, on the fourth anniversary of her passing to meet her beloved Lord. Deeply missed, she is always in our thoughts and forever with us in our daily resolutions and through her recipes. A Mass will be said in her memory today, at Christ The King church, Paola, at 10am.

JACCARINI. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, JOHN, on his 44th anniversary. Fondly remembered by his family today and always.

MICALLEF – MAURICE. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved father and grandfather, today being the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Janice, Hugh, Jackie, Kenneth and their families.

