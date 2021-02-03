Obituary

ATTARD MONTALTO. On February 2, at Good Samaritan Hospital, ADRIENNE, née Olivieri Munroe, passed away peacefully. She will be greatly missed by her sons John and his wife Joyce, Michael and his wife Maryse and her beloved grandchildren John Luke and Joanna. She also leaves to mourn her loss her brother-in-law Hugh Naudi and her sister-in-law Caroline Olivieri Munroe, as well as other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, February 3, at 7.30am, at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR. In loving memory of FLORA, today being the anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her son, daughters and in-laws. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

DARMANIN – VALLY. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always in our prayers. Helen, Margaret and Valerie.

GRECH – ELSIE. In loving and unfading memory of our dear mother, today the 55th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Rosemary, Tony and Victor, in-laws, relatives and friends.

SALIBA – Chev. PAUL SALIBA. LP. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear father on the second anniversary of his passing to a better life. Sadly missed by his daughters Alma and her husband Marion, Nives, daughter-in-law Edith, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A prayer for the repose of his soul is kindly solicited.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of a dear father JOHN, today the 43rd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Anna, Dorothy and Mark.

