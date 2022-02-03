Obituaries

BUHAGIAR BARNETT. On February 1, SUNNY, of Sliema, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his siblings Marianne and her husband Richard, Noel and his wife Anna, Carmen and her husband Carmelo, Vince and his wife Carmen, Doreen widow of Martin, and Rita widow of Charlie, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, February 3, at 8.30am for the Sanctuary of Sacro Cuor, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL. On February 1, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JOANNA née Spiteri, aged 57, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Antoine, her children Julian and Martina, her sisters Rita widow of Joe Chircop, Mary and her husband Joe, her brothers Joe and his wife Mary, Lorry and his wife Pauline, Ray and his wife Claudia, Charles and Louis, her in-law Lydia Libreri, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, February 3, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (upper gate). No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at SAMOC for their constant care and dedication.

MICALLEF EYNAUD. On January 31, at the Society’s Duchesne House, Roehampton, London, Sr AMY RSCJ, aged 103, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and the prayers of her community. She leaves to mourn her loss the Religious of the Society of the Sacred Heart in Malta and England, her nephews Mark, Peter, Martin, Michael and Paul and their respective families. The Society of the Sacred Heart will be offering a memorial Mass for the repose of her soul. This will be open to the public. Details will be announced in due course. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DARMANIN – VALLY. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the 18th anniversary of her demise. Always in our prayers. Helen, Margaret and Valerie.

GRECH – ELSIE. In ever loving memory of a dear mother today the anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed and never forgotten by her children Rosemary, Tony, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – MARY. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, being the 31st anniversary of her passing to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by Connie and Edgar, Tanya, Martin, Robert and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. In ever loving memory of JOHN, today the 44th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.