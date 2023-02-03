Obituaries

ANASTASI. On January 31, STEVE, aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Simone, his son Michael and his partner Johanna, his brothers-in-law John and Edward Restall, his sister-in-law Maureen, wife of Norman Pillow, his aunt Connie, wife of Joe Cini, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, February 3 at 2pm, for Santa Luċija parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PRIVITELLI. On February 1, EUGENIO, of Paola, residing in Attard, passed away peacefully after a long illness borne with Christian fortitude, surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and cherished by his wife Rose Marie, his son Daniel and his wife Svetlana, his daughter Martha and her husband Kevin, his precious grandson Michele, his mother Rita, his twin brother Franco and his wife Michelle, his brother John, his in-laws and their families, his nephews and nieces, other relatives, colleagues and friends. A Mass to celebrate his life will be held on his 64th birthday, the 4th of February. The family would be grateful if family and friends will join them this Saturday, February 4, for Eugenio’s celebration of a fulfilled life at 10am at the Basilica of Christ the King, Paola. Mass will be followed by interment in the family grave at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, in memory of Eugenio will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DARMANIN. In loving memory of our dear parents GEORGE and VALLY. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Helen, Margaret and Valerie.

GRECH – ELSIE. In ever loving memory of our dear mother, today the anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed and never forgotten by her children Rosemary and Tony, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – MARY. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, being the 32nd anniversary of her passing to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by Connie and Edgar, Tanya, Martin, Robert and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our beloved father JOHN, today the 45th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Anna, Dorothy, and Mark.

In loving memory of GEORGE MICALLEF of Valletta. Dear Dad, today marks the third year from your sad passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ivan, Fleur, Robert, Beverley, Seby, Bea, Julian and Kurt. Lord, grant him eternal rest and peace.

In loving memory of PAULINE CARDONA, née CASTALDI on the 11th anniversary of her death - 19.12.1923 – 03.02.2012. Fondly remembered by her children Jeanne D’Arc, Carol and Anton and their spouses, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

