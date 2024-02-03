Obituaries

ELLUL VINCENTI. On Friday, February 2, JOSEPH, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Joseph will be forever loved and cherished by his wife Margaret née Sapienza, his children Anne and Michael Cutugno, Michael and Roberta, Peter and Petra, John and Suzanne. He will also be dearly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Lisa, Chris and Gillian, Pippa and Ally, Stephane and Christina, Mia and Giuseppe, Hannah and Miguel, Christian, Emma and Ben, Jack and Gigi, Amy, Julian, Rebecca and Bettina.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, February 6, at 8.30am. Mass praesente cadavere will take place at 9am at St Julian’s parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all the medical staff at Emergency and the Neurosurgical ward at Mater Dei. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI PARIS. On February 2, MIRIAM née Gerada, aged 68, passed away peacefully to eternal life comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband George, her treasured son Nicholas and his wife Alessia, her adored grandchildren Edward, Kate and Greg, her mother Bernadette, her brother Ray and his wife Maggie, her sisters Simone and her husband Michel Cordina and Alexia and her husband Ian Messina, her in-laws Albert and his wife Antoinette, Therese and her husband George Cassola, and Victoria and her husband Louis Camilleri, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

A mass to celebrate her life will be said on Monday, February 5, at the Capuchins church of the Holy Cross, Floriana, at 9.30am, followed by burial in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated.

Dear Lord embrace her in Your loving arms and grant her eternal rest.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital and SAMOC for their care and dedication.

ZARB ADAMI. On January 31, TANYA, widow of Dr Geoffrey Zarb Adami, aged 77, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Tanya will be forever loved and cherished by her children, Mireille and her husband Simon Vincenti, Brian and his wife Roberta, née Valenzia, and Christina and her husband Simon Fiorini Lowell. She will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren Emma, Tom, Sam, Lisa, Luke and Lexie; her sister Moira and her husband Martin Farrugia Randon; her in-laws Mercedes and her husband Roy Schembri Wismayer, Maurice and Terry Zarb Adami, Adriana, widow of her brother-in-law Noel Zarb Adami, and Joseph and Joan Zarb Adami, all her nephews and nieces.

The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, on Monday, February 5, at 8.15am. Mass præsente cadavere will take place at 8.45am at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The family would like to thank her devoted carer Natividad Quintano. Special thanks to all the medical and nursing staff at SAMOC, St James Hospital and Hospice Malta, Balzan. A special mention to the doctors for their unwavering dedication.

In Memoriam

DARMANIN. In loving memory of our dear parents GEORGE and VALLY. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Helen, Margaret and Valerie.

GRECH – ELSIE. In ever loving memory of our dear mother, today the anniversary of her demise. Always loved and never forgotten by her children Rosemary and Tony, in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of JOHN on the 46th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Anna, Dorothy and Mark.

In loving memory of PAULINE CARDONA, née Castaldi on the 12th anniversary of her death 19.12.1923 – 3.2.2012 Fondly remembered by her children Jeanne D’Arc, Carol and Anton and their spouses, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of GEORGE MICALLEF of Valletta Dear Dad, today marks the fourth year from your sad passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ivan, Fleur, Robert, Beverley, Seby, Bea, Julian and Kurt. Lord, grant him eternal rest and peace

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.