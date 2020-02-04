Obituary

MICALLEF. On February 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE, widower of Carmen, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his sons Ivan Paul and his wife Fleur Ann and Robert and his wife Beverley, his grandchildren Seby, Bea, Julian and Kurt, his sister-in-law Mary, widow of Lino, his sister Mary Rose, widow of Frans, his brothers Vince and his wife Carmen, Mario and his wife Natalie, his sisters Polly, Tania and her husband Paul and his brother Joe and his wife Lucia and their respective families, his in-laws Carmen, widow of Albert, Johnny and his wife Dolly, Laurie, widower of Helen, Gemma, widow of Frankie, Victor and his wife Carmen and Joe and his wife Freda, and their respective families, cousins, relatives and numerous friends among whom Joe Portelli, Anna Calleja and Girlie Killip. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, at 1.15pm for St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta, were Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. In loving memory of BEPPE on the 10th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Anne, his children Victor and Marceline, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. In loving memory of EDWARD on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Helen, his sons and daughters, Paul and his wife Claire, Anton, Carmen and Theresa and his grandchildren. Masses in various churches are being said for the repose of his soul.

BUHAGIAR. Treasured memories of a much beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother MARY on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by her daughter Victoria and her husband Manuel, her son Joseph and his wife Lorna, and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL – CARMELINA. On the 18th anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her children and grandchildren. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUTLER – ROBERT. A dearly loved father and adored grand-father. May he rest in peace. Helen, Joe and family.

BUTLER – ROBERT. 4.2.80. In loving memory of a dear father and nannu. Very sadly missed after 40 years. Carmen, Saviour and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of LINA on the third anniversary of her passing away. Please remember her in your prayers. Her family.

STAFRACE – GEMMA. In everlasting memory of a dear wife and mother on the 26th anniversary of her demise. Josie, Alexia and Stefan. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT LUPI – DR JOSPEH ZAMMIT LUPI, MD. Treasured and unfading memories especially today the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his children Anna and Pierre, Peter and Antoinette, Claire and Edward, Roberta and David and his adored grandchildren, Maria, Nicholas, Andrew, Matthew, Shaun, Daniel and Timothy. Lord grant him eternal rest.