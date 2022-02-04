Obituary

CASSAR. On February 2, at her residence, MARIA ASSUNTA (known as Sunta), of Floriana, widow of Nicholas, aged 100, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Anthony and his wife Connie, Monica, widow of her son Manwel, Dione, Alexander and his wife Ivana, Joseph, her grandchildren Sinclair, Desiree, Susanne, Fiona, Duncan, Owen and their respective families, her great-grandchildren Abiel, Martina, Matteo, Michael, Julian, Daniel, her sister Elvira, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves her residence today, Friday, February 4, at 2pm, for St Publius church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so deserves.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. In loving memory of BEPPE on the 12th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Anne, his children Victor and Marceline, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. In loving memory of EDWARD on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Helen, his son and daughters, Anton and his wife Lynn, Carmen, Theresa, Claire, widow of Paul, and his grandchildren. Masses in various churches are being said for the repose of his soul.

BUTLER – ROBERT. A dearly loved father and adored grandfather. May he rest in peace. Helen, Joe and family.

BUTLER – ROBERT. 4.2.80. In loving memory of a dear father and nannu. Very sadly missed after 42 years. Carmen, Saviour and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – LINA. In loving memory of our dear mother on the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Please remember her in your prayers. The family.

STAFRACE – GEMMA. In everlasting memory of a dear wife and mother on the 28th anniversary of her demise. Josie, Alexia and Stefan. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT LUPI – JOSEPH. Fond and treasured memories come to mind especially today on the 15th anniversary of your demise dearest papa and nannu Jos. You are so sorely missed but forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Anna, Peter, Claire and Roberta, spouses Antoinette, Edward and David and your beloved grandchildren Maria, Nicholas, Andrew, Shaun, Matthew, Daniel and Timothy. May your soul rest in eternal peace.

