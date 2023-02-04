Obituary

MARSH. On February 2, at Mater Dei Hospital TERESA (known as Sina), of Attard, aged 94, united with her beloved brothers and sisters, friends and dear ones, and her much cherished husband Jimmy and son Jim. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Alan, Tony, Carol, Terry, Stuart and Andrew, her adoring sons and daughters-in-law, her 12 loving grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, February 6, at 8.45am for the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Dear Lord grant her eternal rest after a long life well lived, full of love, laughter, joy, generosity and kindness.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. In loving memory of BEPPE, on the 13th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Anne, his children Victor and Marceline, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD KINGSWELL. In ever loving memory of JOSEPH and RITA. Remembered with deepest love and gratitude by their children Victoria, Patricia and John and their families.

BORG. In loving memory of EDWARD on the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Helen, his son and daughters Anton and his wife Lynn, Carmen, Theresa, Claire, widow of Paul, and his grandchildren. Masses in various churches are being said for the repose of his soul.

BUSUTTIL – CARMELINA. On the 21st anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her children and grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BUTLER – ROBERT. A dearly loved father and adored grandfather. May he rest in peace.

BUTLER – ROBERT. 4.2.80. In loving memory of a dear father and nannu. Very sadly missed after 43 years. Carmen, Saviour and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – LINA. On the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Please remember her in your prayers. Fondly remembered by all the family.

SAPIANO – ANDREW. Dearly beloved husband and father, deeply missed on the first anniversary of his passing. Melita and Rachel.

STAFRACE – GEMMA. In everlasting memory of a dear wife and mother on the 29th anniversary of her demise. Josie, Alexia and Stefan. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of MARGARET, a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the first anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Vladimir, Fulvia and Werner, and their families. Kindly remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT LUPI – In loving memory of our dear papa and nannu JOSEPH on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Missed but not forgotten and forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Anna, Peter, Claire and Roberta, their spouses Antoinette, Edward and David and his adored grandchildren Maria, Nicholas, Andrew, Matthew, Shaun, Daniel and Timothy. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.