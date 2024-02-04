Diamond Wedding

Mr COLIN HILLMAN and Miss IRENE EBEJER

The marriage between COLIN and IRENE was celebrated on February 2, 1964, at Msida parish church. With much love and gratitude from your children Adrian and Velislava, Geraldine and Matthew, and dearest grandchildren Francesca, Timothy, Aiden, Alexa and William. God bless you always.

Obituaries

ELLUL VINCENTI. On February 2, JOSEPH, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church and surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Joseph will be forever loved and cherished by his wife Margaret, née Sapienza, his children Anne and Michael Cutugno, Michael and Roberta, Peter and Petra, John and Suzanne. He will also be dearly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Lisa, Chris and Gillian, Pippa and Ally, Stephane and Christina, Mia and Giuseppe, Hannah and Miguel, Christian, Emma and Ben, Jack and Gigi, Amy, Julian, Rebecca and Bettina, his brother Fr Norbert, his sisters Mae Anastasi and Lillian Borg, brother and sisters-in-law, all his nephews and nieces, family and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, February 6, at 8.30am. Mass præsente cadavere will take place at 9am at St Julian’s parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the medical staff at Emergency and the Neurosurgical ward at Mater Dei. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated.

SPITERI PARIS. On February 2, MIRIAM, née Gerada, aged 68, passed away peacefully to eternal life comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband George, her treasured son Nicholas and his wife Alessia, her adored grandchildren Edward, Kate, and Greg, her mother Bernadette, her brother Ray and his wife Maggie, her sisters Simone and her husband Michel Cordina and Alexia and her husband Ian Messina, her in-laws Albert and his wife Antoinette, Therese and her husband George Cassola, and Victoria and her husband Louis Camilleri, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. A Mass to celebrate her life will be said tomorrow, Monday, February 5, at the Capuchins church of the Holy Cross, Floriana, at 9.30am, followed by burial in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi or Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Dear Lord embrace her in Your loving arms and grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital and SAMOC for their care and dedication.

ZARB ADAMI. On January 31, TANYA, widow of Dr Geoffrey Zarb Adami, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Tanya will be forever loved and cherished by her children, Mireille and her husband Simon Vincenti, Brian and his wife Roberta née Valenzia and Christina and her husband Simon Fiorini Lowell. She will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren Emma, Tom, Sam, Lisa, Luke and Lexie; her sister Moira and her husband Martin Farrugia Randon; her in-laws Mercedes and her husband Roy Schembri Wismayer, Maurice and Terry Zarb Adami, Adriana, widow of her brother-in-law Noel Zarb Adami and Joseph and Joan Zarb Adami, all her nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, tomorrow, Monday, February 5, at 8.15am. Mass præsente cadavere will take place at 8.45am at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank her devoted carer Natividad Quintano. Special thanks to all the medical and nursing staff at SAMOC, St James Hospital and Hospice Malta, Balzan. A special mention to the doctors for their unwavering dedication.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. In loving memory of BEPPE on the 14th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Anne, his children Victor and Marceline, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. In loving memory of EDWARD on the 24th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Helen, his son and daughters Anton and his wife Lynn, Carmen, Theresa, Claire, widow of Paul, and his grandchildren. Masses for the repose of his soul are being said in various churches.

BUSUTTIL – CARMELINA. On the 22nd anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her children and grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BUTLER – ROBERT. A dearly loved father and adored grandfather. May he rest in peace. Helen, Joe and family.

BUTLER – ROBERT. 4.2.80. In loving memory of a dear father and nannu. Very sadly missed after 44 years. Carmen, Saviour and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of our dearest MARISA, today the first anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Forever loved and treasured by her husband Raphael, her son Philip and Fleur, her daughter Elena and Edward, her grandchildren Luigi, Lucia and Gianni, her sisters and in-laws, other relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of her soul will be said today at 10.30am at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, and at 7pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PRIVITELLI. In loving memory of EUGENIO, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague, on the first anniversary of his rebirth to eternal life. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Rose Marie, his son Daniel and his wife Svetlana, his precious grandson Michele, and his daughter Martha. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAPIANO. Treasured memories of ANDREW on the second anniversary of his demise. Much loved and greatly missed by his wife Melita, his daughter Rachel, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STAFRACE – GEMMA. In everlasting memory of a dear wife and mother on the 30th anniversary of her demise. Josie, Alexia and Stefan. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE ADAMI – CLORINDA. In loving memory of our dear sister on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Joe, Georgina and Pauline.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of MARGARET, 4.2.22-4.2.24. Two years have passed since you left us, dear mum. Not a day goes by without missing your warmth, wisdom, and love. Your memory lives on in our hearts, a source of strength and inspiration. Today, we honour you with love and gratitude, cherishing the moments we shared. You are deeply missed and eternally remembered. With love, Vladimir, Lucille, Werner, Veronique and their families.

VELLA – MARY. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, being the 33rd anniversary of her passing to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by Connie and Edgar, Tanya, Martin, Robert and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT LUPI – JOSEPH M.D. 04.02.2007. In loving memory of our dear papa and nannu JOSEPH, especially today on his anniversary. Truly missed but never forgotten and always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Anna, Peter, Claire and Roberta, their spouses Antoinette, Edward and David and his adored grandchildren Maria, Nicholas, Andrew, Matthew, Shaun, Daniel and Timothy. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARLENE AZZOPARDI, 23.9.1943 – 9.2.2023widow of Carmel Azzopardi, on the first anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her daughter Maria, her husband Mark Abela and her beloved grandchildren Luke, Benjamin and James, her son Eman and his partner Marija and her son, Noah, her sister and brother-in-law, Sr. Josephine Azzopardi, FMM, and Alfred Azzopardi, many relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest Mum, you are always in our hearts, greatly missed and fondly remembered. Please continue taking care of us till we meet again. We love you.

In loving memory of EDWIN GALEA (marine artist) on the first anniversary of his passing away. A much cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. May he rest in peace. Fair winds and following seas.

In Memoriam Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved caring mother, on the 22nd anniversary of her demise LUCIA GATT, née GENUIS who went to meet the Risen Lord on 9th February 2002 rejoined by our dear departed father, JOSEPH A. GATT who passed away on 25th March 2022. Sadly missed but never forgotten by Alexander, Patrick, William, Antoine and their respective families. Most beautiful parents, you will always be in our hearts. Mass for the repose of their soul will be said tomorrow, Monday 5th February at 5.30pm at the Sanctuary of St Paul’s Shipwreck, Kappella tal-Ħġejjeġ, St Paul’s Bay (near Gillieru).

In loving memory of FRANCINE MANCHÉ on the ninth anniversary of her demise, February 6, 2015. We all miss your kindness, warmth, energy and fun. Anna and Joe, Alex and Shelia, Carol, family and numerous friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of GEORGE MICALLEF of Valletta Dear Dad, February 3rd marks the fourth year from your sad passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ivan, Fleur, Robert, Beverley, Seby, Bea, Julian and Kurt. Lord, grant him eternal rest and peace

PRIVITELLI In loving memory of EUGENIO, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague, on the first anniversary of his rebirth to eternal life and on what would have been his 65th birthday. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Rose Marie, his son Daniel and his wife Svetlana, his precious grandson Michele, and his daughter Martha. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam VALERIO VALENTE on the 11th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Never a day goes by that you are not in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Connie, Renato, Valerie and family. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at Ta’ Xbiex parish church on Thursday at 6pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.