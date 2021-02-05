Obituary

GRIXTI. On February 4, 2021, at Mater Dei Hospital, MICHELLE, née Tanti, aged 86, widow of Michael Grixti, formerly from Paceville and residing at Villa Messina, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved sons Dr Mario Grixti and his wife Alma, Giovanni and Yanika, Joseph, Austin and Rita, her sisters Carmen, Mary and her husband Charles, her grandchildren Michael, Dr Lydia Grixti, William, Stephen, Angela and Louisa, in-laws, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, February 6 at 9am, at St Dominic’s church, Rabat, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Sisters of Creche, Sliema would be appreciate. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family extend their deepest thanks and appreciation to all the medical and nursing staff at Medical Wards Mater Dei Hospital and level 4, Villa Messina, for their care and attention.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA. In memory of Professor ANTHONY P. CALLEJA on the 26th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Very much missed by his wife Marlene, children Mario and Natalie and their families.

CARUANA – Dr CARMELO CARUANA (former P.N. Minister). In sweet loving memory of a dear and caring father, today being the 29th anniversary of his death. Remembered with much love by his daughter Mary Fatima, son-in-law John, his sister Josephine, nephews and nieces and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of CLAIRE, née Demajo, on the anniversary of her demise. Her children Mariella and Philip and her brother Paul.

de GIORGIO – ROGER. On the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed, by his wife Marica, Nick and Tita, Pat and Michel, Roger and Josianne, Michael and Marianne, John and Monique, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of GEORGE, today the 26th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughter Josephine and his grandchildren Sandra, Kenneth, Roger and Erica.

GAUCI. In ever loving memory of SALVATORE a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Never forgotten. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GUTTERIDGE – AMELIA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 13th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

MAMO – ANNE LOGAN. Loving memory of a dear mother on the 18th anniversary of her death. Forever in our thoughts, Andrew, Rachael, Julian and their families.

MIZZI – ALFRED, 1967. A devoted father lovingly remembered. Sophie.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of GERALD, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on his 12th anniversary. Deeply missed by his children Cecilia, David and Andrew, in-laws and all the family.

