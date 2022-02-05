Obituaries

DIMECH. On February 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, TERESA (Tessie) of Msida, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Albert and his wife Mabel, her nephews and nieces Anna, Anton, Albert, Angela, Mark, Moira, Martin, Michael, Kenneth and Gordon, their families, other relatives and friends.Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Monday, February 7, at 9am, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Salesians of Don Bosco, Sliema, would be appreciated.

ZERAFA. On February 2, at Karin Grech Hospital, CARMEL, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Teresa, née Cauchi, daughter Katarina, son Anton Mariano, his sister Josephine Farrugia, her daughters Pauline, Marcette, Catherine and Cecilia and their families, his wife’s brothers Alphonse and Mary Rose Cauchi, Alfred and Maryanne Cauchi, his wife’s sister Margaret and Dr George Abela and their families, other relatives and friends, especially members of St Catherine’s Band Club, Żurrieq, Cantate Domino Choir and the Fraternity of the Blessed Sacrament and the Sacred Heart.The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, February 5, at 1.45pm, for St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at San Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.Lord, grant him eternal rest.The family wish to thank all the staff at RW3, Karin Grech Hospital, for the love and dedication shown to their beloved Carmel.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA. In memory of Professor ANTHONY P. CALLEJA on the 27th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Very much missed by his wife Marlene, children Mario and Natalie and their families.

CARUANA – Dr CARMELO CARUANA, former PN Minister. In sweet loving memory of a dear and caring father, today being the 30th anniversary of his death. Remembered with much love by his daughter Mary Fatima, son-in-law John, his sister Josephine, nephews and nieces and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of CLAIRE, née Demajo, on the anniversary of her demise. Her children Mariella and Philip and her brother Paul.

de GIORGIO – ROGER. On the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Marica, Nick and Tita, Pat and Michel, Roger and Josianne, Michael and Marianne, John and Monique, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of GEORGE, today the 27th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughter Josephine and his grandchildren Sandra, Kenneth, Roger and Erica.

GUTTERIDGE – AMELIA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

MIZZI – ALFRED, 1967. A devoted father lovingly remembered. Sophie.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of GERALD, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on his 13th anniversary. Deeply missed by his children Cecilia, David and Andrew, in-laws and all the family.

