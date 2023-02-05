Obituaries

CASSAR PARNIS. On February 3, PETER PAUL, of Sliema, aged 92, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his children Geraldine, Mark and his wife Anna, Marika and her husband Stephen Vella, Joanna and her husband Paul Dimech, Louise and her husband Roberto Pellegrini Petit, and Dominic and his wife Vanessa, his grandchildren Jean-Pierre, Alex, Bernard, Daniela, Karl, Philippa, Emma, Alexia, George, Hannah and Andrew, and great-grandchildren, his brother Alex who resides in Canada, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, February 7, at 9am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza or Radju Maria will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

D’UGO. On February 3, COLIN, aged 69, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss Lucia, his daughter Nadia, his brothers and sisters, their respective spouses, Emily, nephews and nieces and all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday, February 6, at 8.45am for Gesù Nazzarenu parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARSH. On February 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, TERESA (known as Sina), of Attard, aged 94, united with her beloved brothers and sisters, friends and dear ones, and her much-cherished husband Jimmy and son Jim. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Alan, Tony, Carol, Terry, Stuart and Andrew, her adoring sons and daughters-in-law, her 12 loving grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 6, at 8.45am for the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest after a long life well-lived, full of love, laughter, joy, generosity and kindness.

RESTUCCIA. RICCARDO, who went to meet the Risen Christ on February 3, aged 72. Always fondly remembered by his loving wife Bettina, his children, Simone and Charmaine and Salvatore and Valentina, grandchildren Riccardo, Thomas and Mattia, brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei hospital, tomorrow, Monday, February 6, at 1pm, for St Anne’s parish church, Marsascala, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery.

Lawrence Schembri

SCHEMBRI. LAWRENCE, ex-teacher at Cospicua Primary School, aged 84, who went to meet the Risen Lord on February 3, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Mary, his children Christine and her husband Tony, Valerie and Martin and his wife Menekse, his grandchildren Rachel and Alex, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, February 7, at 8am for Our Lady of Graces Sanctuary, Żabbar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Żabbar cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On January 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, JANET, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Leslie and his wife Heidi, and Jenny, her grandchildren Alexander and Christian, her sister Sandra and her husband Peter, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 6, for St Dominic church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AXISA – PAULINE. In loving memory of a dear mother, gone 14 years ago today. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by her only daughter Marina, husband Joseph and grandchildren Cerise and Michel.

CALLEJA. In memory of Professor ANTHONY P. CALLEJA on the 28th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Very much missed by his wife Marlene, children Mario and Natalie and their families.

CARUANA – Dr CARMELO CARUANA B.A., LL.D, former PN minister. In loving memory of a dear father, today being the 31st anniversary of his demise. Remembered with much love by his daughter Mary Fatima, son-in-law John Vassallo. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of CLAIRE, née Demajo, on the anniversary of her demise. Her children Mariella and Philip and her brother Paul.

de GIORGIO – ROGER. On the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Marica, Nick and Tita, Pat and Michel, Roger and Josianne, Michael and Marianne, John and Monique, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of GEORGE, today the 28th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughter Josephine and his grandchildren Sandra, Kenneth, Roger and Erica.

GUTTERIDGE – AMELIA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 15th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

LOFARO – LOUIS V. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the second anniversary of his demise.

They say time is a healer

But how can that be true

When nearly every day

All I think about is you

From the moment I wake up

Till the moment I go to bed

Memories of you

Drift in and out of my head

But that is how I want it to be

Don’t want the memories to go

They help to remind me

Of just how much I love you.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LUBRANO – MAURICE. In loving memory of a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and brother, today being the first anniversary of his demise. So very deeply missed and lovingly remembered, especially today. May he rest in peace. Terry, Massimo, Andreina, Vanya, Vicky, Margaret, in-laws and grandchildren.

MIZZI – ALFRED, 1967. A devoted father lovingly remembered. Sophie.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of GERALD, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on his 14th anniversary. Deeply missed by his children Cecilia, David and Andrew, in-laws and all the family.

In loving memory of CARMEL CIAPPARA who died tragically 23 years ago today at Ċirkewwa while trying to save two of his colleagues. Deeply missed by his brother Frans, his sisters Rita and Doris.

In Memoriam PAUL GABARRETTA (1917 - 2000) ROSE GABARRETTA (1920 - 2016) Treasured memories of our parents on the anniversary of their passing away to a new life. Fondly remembered by their children Cyril, Marika and Anette and their families.

In loving memory of LUCIA GATT, née GENUIS, March 2, 1932 - February 9, 2002, JOSEPH A. GATT, August 13, 1926 - March 25, 2022. On Wednesday, February 8 the 5.30pm Mass at the church of St Paul's Shipwreck, (San Pawl tal -Ħġejjeġ), Gillieru, St Paul’s Bay, will be offered for the repose of the soul of Lucia Gatt, née Genuis who went to meet the Risen Lord on February 9, 2002, and for her husband, Joseph Gatt, who departed this world on March 25, 2022. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by their children Alexander, Patrick, William, Antoine, and their respective families. Our dear parents gave us so much love, may God grant them the eternal rest they deserve.

In loving memory of GEORGE MICALLEF of Valletta Dear Dad, today marks the third year from your sad passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ivan, Fleur, Robert, Beverley, Seby, Bea, Julian and Kurt. Lord, grant him eternal rest and peace

