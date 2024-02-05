Obituaries

ELLUL VINCENTI. On February 2, JOSEPH, aged 93, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church and surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Joseph will be forever loved and cherished by his wife Margaret, née Sapienza, his children Anne and Michael Cutugno, Michael and Roberta, Peter and Petra, John and Suzanne. He will also be dearly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Lisa, Chris and Gillian, Pippa and Ally, Stephane and Christina, Mia and Giuseppe, Hannah and Miguel, Christian, Emma and Ben, Jack and Gigi, Amy, Julian, Rebecca and Bettina, his brother Fr Norbert, his sisters Mae Anastasi and Lillian Borg, brother and sisters-in-law, all his nephews and nieces, family and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, February 6, at 8.30am. Mass praesente cadavere will take place at 9am at St Julian’s parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the medical staff at Emergency and the Neurosurgical ward at Mater Dei. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated.

GATT. On February 3, NELLIE, of Marsascala, passed away peacefully at Roseville home for the elderly, aged 92. Reunited at last with her husband Dr Maurice Gatt (former GP of Cospicua and Fgura) and daughter Rosanne Goodwins. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Nadine and her husband Frederick Grech, her son Dr David Gatt and his wife Christine née Cuschieri, her grandchildren Andrew, Richard, Thomas and his wife Adriana, and Allan, many other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at Holy Family parish church, Iklin, tomorrow Tuesday, February 6 at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. We would like to thank the staff and management at Roseville for their care and dedication. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On January 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, STEPHEN, of Msida, aged 58, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his great loss his mother Doris, his sister Lucienne and her husband Kenneth, his nephews Ryan and Timothy, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Tuesday, February 6 at 7.30am for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZARB ADAMI. On January 31, TANYA, widow of Dr Geoffrey Zarb Adami, aged 77, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Tanya will be forever loved and cherished by her children, Mireille and her husband Simon Vincenti, Brian and his wife Roberta, née Valenzia, and Christina and her husband Simon Fiorini Lowell. She will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren Emma, Tom, Sam, Lisa, Luke and Lexie; her sister Moira and her husband Martin Farrugia Randon; her in-laws Mercedes and her husband Roy Schembri Wismayer, Maurice and Terry Zarb Adami, Adriana, widow of her brother-in-law Noel Zarb Adami and Joseph and Joan Zarb Adami, all her nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, today, Monday, February 5, at 8.15am. Mass præsente cadavere will take place at 8.45am, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank her devoted carer Natividad Quintano. Special thanks to all the medical and nursing staff at SAMOC, St James Hospital and Hospice Malta, Balzan. A special mention to the doctors for their unwavering dedication.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – OLIVER (former Bridgestone agent). Treasured memories of a most beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the first anniversary of his tragic death. Lovingly remembered by his daughters Carol and Nicky and their respective families. Forever in our hearts and missed beyond measure. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him, may he rest in peace, Amen.

CALLEJA. In memory of Professor ANTHONY P. CALLEJA on the 29th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Very much missed by his wife Marlene, children Mario and Natalie and their families.

CARUANA – Dr CARMELO CARUANA, B.A., LL.D, former PN minister. In loving memory of a dear father, today being the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Remembered with much love by his daughter Mary Fatima, son-in-law John Vassallo, relatives and friends. O Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of CLAIRE, née Demajo, on the 60th anniversary of her demise. Her children Mariella and Philip and her brother Paul.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of GEORGE, today the 29th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughter Josephine and his grandchildren Sandra, Kenneth, Roger and Erica.

GUTTERIDGE – AMELIA. Treasured and loving memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed by her family. Always in our hearts and prayers.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of GERALD, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on his 15th anniversary. Deeply missed by his children Cecilia, David and Andrew, in-laws and all the family.

