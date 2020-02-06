Obituaries

CUTAJAR. On February 4, at Gozo General Hospital, FRANCIS ex-PC433, of Victoria, Gozo, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He will surely be missed by his wife Doris, his children Josann and her husband John, Celine, Marthese and her husband Emmanuel, Frank and his wife Rachel, Domenic and his wife Ritienne, his grandchildren Arama, Martha, Therese, Hannah, Daniel, Francesca, Michaela, Isaac and Elly, his carer Eduardo, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital, tomorrow, Friday, February 7, at 3.30pm, for Sannat parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Sannat cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARASCANDALO. On February 5, at Casa Antonia, JOSEPH of Balzan, aged 87, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Mary, his sons Raymond and his wife Margaret, Gino and his wife Marion, and his daughter Marthese and her husband Luke, his grandchildren Andrea and her husband Adam, Daniel and his wife Mariella, Keith, Natalia and her husband Mark, Neil and his wife Charlene, Christianne and Joseph, his sister Rose and his brothers Charlie, Fr Eliseo and Edwin, great-grandchildren, in-laws and their respective spouses and families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonio, Balzan, tomorrow, Friday, February 7, at 8.15am for Balzan parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 8.30am, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On February 3, at Gozo General Hospital, PAUL of Victoria, Gozo, aged 64, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Margot, his children Michelle and her husband Jean Paul Abela, Rachel, Jonathan and their partners and his granddaughter Marie. His brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Friday, February 7, at 1.50pm, for Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, Għarb, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.15pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Cemetery, Victoria. No flowers by request but donations to Friends of the Sick and the Elderly in Gozo will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – JOSEPH ALBERT. In loving memory of a dearest and much loved husband, father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his wife Cecilia, his children John, George, Mia and Carole and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ESPOSITO. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear mother Yvonne, on the third anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marisa, Ivan, Roberta and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PADOVANI. Cherished memories of LINA, a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the third anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, February 7, at 6pm, at the Ursuline Sisters’ chapel, Sliema. A prayer is solicited.

