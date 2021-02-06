Obituaries

DEMAJO. On January 14, JOSEPH (Joe), at Blue Cross Aged Care, Box Hill, Victoria, Australia, aged 78. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Victoria, his children Alexei and wife Stephanie, Richard and partner Melissa, Pierre and wife Erin, grandchildren Max, Luca and Olivia, his brothers Tony and wife Barbara, Mark and sister Miriam and husband Tony Pace Bonello, sister-in-law Cathy, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. He was buried at Springvale Botanical Cemetery, Victoria, Australia, on January 20. Joe was a loving husband and family man and was the eldest son of Albert and Hilda Demajo (deceased). The family emigrated to Melbourne, Australia, from Senglea, Malta, in 1960.

GRIXTI. On February 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, MICHELLE, née Tanti, aged 86, widow of Michael Grixti, formerly of Paceville and residing at Villa Messina, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved sons Dr Mario Grixti and his wife Alma, Giovanni and Yanika, Joseph, Austin and Rita, her sisters Carmen, Mary and her husband Charles, her grandchildren Michael, Dr Lydia Grixti, William, Stephen, Angela and Louisa, in-laws, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, February 6, at St Dominic’s church, Rabat, at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Ursuline Creche, Sliema would be appreciate. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family extend their deepest thanks and appreciation to all the medical and nursing staff at Medical Wards, Mater Dei Hospital and level 4, Villa Messina, for their care and attention.

LOFARO. On January 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, LOUIS V., aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Elizabeth née Falzon, his son Thomas, his daughter Emaliese wife of Michael Calleja, his siblings Iris Attard and Charles, his in-laws Carmen Quintano, Josephine Bonavia, Phyllis, Lillian, Paul and Saviour and their respective wives, Margaret widow of Alfred, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 8, at the Basilica of St Helen, Birkirkara, at 6.30pm. No flowers by request but donations to the Admini-strative Secretary, Curia, Floriana or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Ward M4, ITU and ITU6 at Mater Dei Hospital, for their prompt attention and care.

Requiem Mass

The 10.15am Mass tomorrow, Sunday, February 7, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be said for the repose of the soul of CYNTHIA CARUANA TURNER. The attendance of relativesand friends would be much appreciated.

In Memoriam

BORG – JOSEPH ALBERT. In loving memory of a dearest and much loved husband, father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his wife Cecilia, his children John, George, Mia and Carole and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ESPOSITO. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear mother Yvonne, on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marisa, Ivan, Roberta and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI. In loving memory of ELIZABETH, on the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts. Her husband Manuel, her sons Simon and his wife Sue, Karl and her grandchildren Sarah, Gregory and Alice. May God grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.