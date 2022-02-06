Obituaries

DIMECH. On February 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, TERESA (Tessie) of Msida, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Albert and his wife Mabel, her nephews and nieces Anna, Anton, Albert, Angela, Mark, Moira, Martin, Michael, Kenneth and Gordon, their families, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, February 7, at 9am, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Salesians of Don Bosco, Sliema, would be appreciated.

GRECH. On February 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, RITA, at the venerable age of 102, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Lora, widow of Charles, John and his wife Loranne, Carmen, widow of France, and Tarcisio, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, February 7, to Annunciation parish church, Tarxien, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal peace.

MANGION. On February 4, ALFRED, of Kappara, aged 74, passed away peacefully at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre (SAMOC), comforted by the rites of the Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his dear wife Valerie née Attard, his daughter Daniela and her husband David, daughter Francesca and her boyfriend Rick, grand-daughter Emilia, sister-in-law Marion, his sister Josephine and her husband Godwin, his sister Connie, his brother Oliver, and nephews. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, February 7 at 1.30pm for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta are appreciated. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at palliative care, SAMOC, for their dedicated care and support. Lord grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF EYNAUD. On January 31, AMY, died peacefully at the Convent of the Sacred Heart, Roehampton, London. Sister Amy was the headmistress of the Junior School of the Convent of the Sacred Heart, until her retirement in 1978. A memorial Mass for the repose of her soul will be held on Friday, February 11, at 5.30pm at the Convent of the Sacred Heart, St Julian’s. The attendance of relatives, past teachers and students will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAPIANO. On February 4, ANDREW, of Paola, lately of Sliema, aged 87, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his grievous loss his beloved wife Melita and daughter Rachel, his brother Ġużi, his sister Colinne, his sisters-in-law Evelyn Calleja Urry, Myriam Vella and Lina Mallia, nephews and nieces and good friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Tuesday, February 8 at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, St Julian’s, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI. On February 5, Rev. GEORGE, known as “ta’ Zahra”, aged 80, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He served in the missions at Puno, Peru, and in New York, USA. He leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Rose and Yvonne, his brother Joseph, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be held on Tuesday, February 8, at 2.30pm at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, will be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On February 3, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, MICHAEL (known as MICHEL), aged 77, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Paula, his children Adrian and his wife Petra, Annelise and her husband Christopher, his very dear grandchildren Michael, Stephanie, Nicholas, Samuel and Timmy, his brothers George and Lydia, Joseph and Natalie, Paul, Victor and Margaret, his sisters Mary, Evelyn and Anthony, and Elena, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow Monday, February 7 at 8am for Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at St James Hospital for their constant care and dedication.

In Memoriam

BORG – JOSEPH ALBERT. In loving memory of a dearest and much loved husband, father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his wife Cecilia, his children John, George, Mia and Carole and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBRINCAT – JOHN. Unfading and much cherished memories of a loving father, today being the 35th anniversary of his demise. Long gone but never forgotten. Children Joyce and husband George, Raymond and wife JoAnne, Antoine and wife Nataline. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ESPOSITO – Cherished and unfading memories of our dear mother YVONNE, on the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marisa, Ivan and Roberta and their families. Lord grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.