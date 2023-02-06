Obituary

FARRUGIA. On February 4, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MARISA, nèe Camilleri, of Sliema, aged 74, passed peacefully away, comforted by rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Raphael, her son Philip and his wife Fleur, her daughter Elena and her husband Edward Zammit Lewis, her sister Johanna and her husband Roberto Anfuso, her sister Anna and her husband Victor Zammit, her sister-in-law Patricia widow of Judge Gino Camilleri, her beloved grandchildren Luigi, Lucia and Gianni, her sister-in-law Anna widow of John Zammit Tabona, her brothers-in-law Philip and John and their respective spouses Marty and Victoria, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, February 7, at 2pm, for Sacro Cuor parish church where Holy Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Sacred Heart of Jesus cemetery, Żebbuġ, Malta. No flowers by request but donations to the Community Chest Fund Foundation would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – JOSEPH ALBERT. In loving memory of a dearest and much loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his wife Cecilia, his children John, George, Mia and Carole and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

