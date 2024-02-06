OBITUARIES

GALEA. On February 4, RICHARD, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Richard will be forever loved and cherished by his wife Antoinette née Barbara, his children Mark, David, Lisa and her husband Matthew Camilleri and his precious granddaughters Amy and Sophie. He will also be greatly missed by his sister Angela and her husband Norbert Crockford, his in-laws Marie Therese and Wilfred Mallia, Joseph and Anna Barbara and Suzanne and Evan Mohnani, all his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, February 8, at 8.30am. Mass to celebrate Richard’s life will take place at St Julian’s parish church at 9am, followed by burial in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. On February 3, NELLIE, of Marsascala, passed away peacefully at Roseville home for the elderly, aged 92. Reunited

at last with her husband Dr Maurice Gatt (former GP of Cospicua and Fgura) and daughter Rosanne Goodwins. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Nadine and her husband Frederick Grech, her son Dr David Gatt and his wife Christine née Cuschieri, her grandchildren Andrew, Richard, Thomas and his wife Adriana, and Allan, many other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Tuesday, February 6, at Holy Family parish church, Iklin, at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

We would like to thank the staff and management at Roseville for their care and dedication.

MORTIMER – Lt. Col. ANDREW MARTIN WILLIAM MORTIMER, OBE, passed away peacefully at home in Hythe, Kent, after a short illness complicated by Parkinson’s. He will be greatly missed by his wife and carer, Sarah Jane, his daughters Jenny and Clare, his sons-in-law Marc and Nigel, his sisters Cecily, Felicity and Lizzie, his brother-in-law Louis, John, nephews and niece.

Family funeral will take place in Canterbury, Kent, on February 20.

IN MEMORIAM

BORG – JOSEPH ALBERT. In loving memory of a dearest and much loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his wife Cecilia, his children John, George, Mia and Carole

and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ESPOSITO. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear mother YVONNE on the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marisa, Ivan and Roberta, and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE – RALPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 42nd anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our hearts. Linda, David, Carol, Simon and Mark. Lord, grant him eternal rest.