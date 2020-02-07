Obituaries

CUTAJAR. On February 4, at Gozo General Hospital, FRANCIS, ex PC433, of Victoria, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He will surely be missed by his wife Doris, his children Josann and her husband John, Celine, Marthese and her husband Emmanuel, Frank and his wife Rachel, Dominic and his wife Ritienne, his grandchildren Arama, Martha, Therese, Hannah, Daniel, Francesca, Michaela, Isaac and Elly, his carer Eduardo, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital today, Friday, February 7, at 3.30pm, for Sannat parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Sannat cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – CONNIE. Loved and missed but never far away from our thoughts and prayers and especially remembered today, the 65th anniversary of her passing away. Tony, Eddie and Mimi.

Those we love don’t go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved,

Still missed,

After all these years

And very dear.

BUSUTTIL. In ever loving memory of my beloved mother RENA, today the 22nd anniversary of her demise. So loved and missed by her daughter May and her husband Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL LEAVER. In memory of YVONNE, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, on the 20th anniversary of her leaving us. “Mothers hold their children’s hands for a while, but their hearts forever”. Rachel, John and Marthese and Thea and Ella.

CASSAR – FLORA. In loving memory of our dear mother today the anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her sons, daughters and in-laws.

MARICH. Remembering today with love and affection, the second anniversary of our dearest YVONNE. Barbara and Clarissa, her in-laws, grandchildren and their spouses, and her great-grandchildren. Rest in peace.

MICALLEF – MARIA DOLORES, née Preca, widow of William F. Micallef. In ever loving memory, on the third anniversary of her passing to a better life. Her children Noreen, Peter and Paul and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of GIANNI. Never forgotten. Nannu Albert, Berta, Simon, Anna.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of our precious GIANNI who was taken into the arms of Jesus 28 years ago. Austin, Rita, Giorgio, Beppe, Giulio.

SAMMUT. Loving memories of GIANNI, a loving little boy, a dear nephew and cousin. Julian, Karen, Andrea, Nikol, Marija and Rafel.

SAMMUT – GIANNI. Such happy memories of our darling Gianni. Cikki and Paula.

VELLA ZARB. In loving memory of EDWIDGE on the second anniversary since she went to meet the Risen Lord. Deeply missed and never forgotten by her daughters Nathalie and Marie, her grandchildren Nicholas, Daniela and Roberta, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.