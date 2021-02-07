Obituaries

FARRELL. On January 13, Saviour Anthony (Sunnie) born in Msida to George and Giuseppina Farrugia, aged 91, passed away peacefully at his home in San Diego, California, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Anna Maria Farrell, née Busuttil, two daughters, Angéle Jester and Anette Gaven, three grandchildren, Rio, Marina and Matteo, three siblings Violet Depares (Malta), Orae Heister (the US), and John Farrugia (Canada), as well as his in-laws, nephews and nieces in Malta and abroad. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On February 5, at Roseville Home, Attard, MARY GIORGIA of Sliema, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her brother Joe and Marlene, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Roseville Home tomorrow, Monday, February 8, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by internment in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LEONE-GANADO. On February 3, suddenly at his residence, RALPH, passed to a better life, just two weeks away from his 60th birthday. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his sister Antoinette and her husband Alfred Naudi, his brother John, his sister-in-law Marcelle, his nephews and nieces whom he adored, Donald and his wife Noella, Trevor and his wife Karen, Karly May, Jacqueline and her husband Steve Ritchie and Claire and her husband Matthew Scicluna, his grand-nephews and nieces ‒ Alec, Niki, Luca, Emma May, Zack, Jacob, Kane, Nina, Sam and Tommy, his dear cousins, other relatives and many friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at St Julian’s parish church, on Thursday, February 11, at 9am, a burial will take place afterwards at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Rest in peace dear Ralph. You were always late to the party, but sadly this time you’ve gone too early. You will be sorely missed.

LOFARO. On January 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, LOUIS V., aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Elizabeth née Falzon, his son Thomas, his daughter Emaliese wife of Michael Calleja, his siblings Iris Attard and Charles, his in-laws Carmen Quintano, Josephine Bonavia, Phyllis, Lillian, Paul and Saviour and their respective wives, Margaret widow of Alfred, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held tomorrow, Monday, February 8, at the Basilica of St Helen, Birkirkara, at 6.30pm. No flowers by request but donations to the Administrative Secretary, Curia, Floriana or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Ward M4, ITU and ITU6 at Mater Dei Hospital, for their prompt attention and care.

Requiem Mass

Mass for the repose of the soul of DAVID MURPHY, who passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in Australia, will be said on Sunday, February 14, at 10.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – CONNIE. Loved and missed but never far away from our thoughts and prayers and especially remembered today, the 66th anniversary of her passing away. Tony, Eddie and Mimi.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved,

Still missed,

After all these years

And very dear.

BORG. In loving memory of our beloved DARREN, on the first anniversary of his demise, on February 9. Always remembered, loved, and missed by your fiancée Svetlana Calleja.

Loving you was the easiest thing I’ve done, losing you was the hardest…

I wish we had more time.

Our lives go on without you

But nothing is the same

We have to hide our heartache

When someone speaks your name.

Sad are the hearts that love you

Silent are the tears that fall

Living here without you

Is the hardest part of all.

You did so many things for us

Your heart was kind and true

And when we needed someone

We could always count on you.

The special years will not return

When we are all together

But with the love in our hearts

You walk with us forever.

Your in-laws Marion and Charlie, Shirley and Jack, Denyse and Eleazer, your beloved nieces Ella and Mia.

DEBRINCAT – JOHN. Unfading and much cherished memories of a loving father today being the 34th anniversary of his demise. Long gone but never forgotten. Children Joyce and husband George, Raymond and wife JoAnne, Antoine and wife Nataline. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – MARIA DOLORES, née Preca, wife of the late William Frederick. In ever loving memory, on the fourth anniversary of her passing to a better life. Her children Noreen, Peter and Paul and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PADOVANI. Cherished memories of LINA dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandma. Today the fourth anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. Her children Natalie, Anna, Silvana, Marietherese, Patrick and their families. Requiem Mass will be held today, February 7, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 10.15am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PIZZUTO. In everlasting loving memory of ELIZABETH (Bessie). Anton and Monica, Marilyn and Ray, Paul and Theresa.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of GIANNI. Never forgotten. Nannu Albert, Berta, Simon, Anna.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of GIANNI who was taken into the arms of Jesus 29 years ago. Austin, Rita, Giorgio, Beppe, Giulio.

SAMMUT. Fondest memories of dearest GIANNI, the sweetest little boy. Julian, Karen, Andrea, Nikol, Marija and Rafel.

SAMMUT – GIANNI. Such happy memories of our darling Gianni. Cikki and Paula.

VELLA – MARY. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, being the 13th anniversary of her passing to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by Connie and Edgar, Tanya, Martin, Robert and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Personal

Graces received through the intercession of St Gorg Preca. M.G.M

