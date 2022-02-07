Obituaries

GATT. On February 5, at Villa Messina Rabat, ROSE nèe Dimech, of Sliema, aged 86, passed away peacefully to reunite with her dearest daughter Moira, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband John, her daughter Johanna and her husband Godwin Grech, her beloved grandchildren Mark and Francesca, her sisters Doris, widow of Anthony Pandolfino, Marthese and her husband Aldo Perotti, Antoinette and her husband Albert Forte, Marie and her husband Lino Magro, her brother Frank, her brother-in-law Paul, widower of her sister Iris, her nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Villa Messina tomorrow, Tuesday, February 8, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the nurses and carers at Villa Messina.

SPITERI. On February 5, Rev. GEORGE, known as “Ta’ Zahra”, aged 80, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He served in the missions at Puno, Peru, and in New York, USA. He leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Rose and Yvonne, his brother Joseph, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, February 8, at 2.30pm, at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – CONNIE. Loved and missed but never far away from our thoughts and prayers and especially remembered today, the 67th anniversary of her passing away. Tony, Eddie and Mimi.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed,

After all these years, and very dear.

MICALLEF – MARIA DOLORES, née Preca, wife of the late William Micallef. In ever loving memory, on the fifth anniversary of her passing to a better life. Her children Noreen, Peter and Paul and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PADOVANI. Treasured memories of LINA, dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the fifth anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. Her children Natalie, Anna, Silvana, Marietherese, Patrick and their families. Requiem Masses are being said today, February 7, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. A prayer is solicited.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of GIANNI. Never forgotten. Nannu Albert, Berta, Simon and Anna.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of GIANNI who was taken into the arms of Jesus 30 years ago. Austin, Rita, Giorgio, Beppe, Giulio.

SAMMUT. Happy memories of dear GIANNI a very special little boy. Julian, Karen, Andrea, Nikol, Marija and Rafel.

SAMMUT – GIANNI. Such happy memories of our darling Gianni. Cikki and Paula.

