Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On February 4, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MARISA, née Camilleri, of Sliema, aged 74, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Raphael, her son Philip and his wife Fleur, her daughter Elena and her husband Edward Zammit Lewis, her sister Johanna and her husband Roberto Anfuso, her sister Anna and her husband Victor Zammit, her sister-in-law Patricia widow of Judge Gino Camilleri, her beloved grandchildren Luigi, Lucia and Gianni, her sister-in-law Anna widow of John Zammit Tabona, her brothers-in-law Philip and John and their respective spouses Marty and Victoria, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, February 7, at 2pm, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Żebbuġ, Malta. No flowers by request but donations to the Community Chest Fund Foundation would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On February 5, JANE, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Johanna and her partner Paul, her son Karl and his son Mark, her beloved grandsons Neil and his wife Kim, Dustin and his wife Christa, her brother Saviour and his wife Grace, Tonio and his wife Marlene, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 8, at 8am, for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at SAMOC, Mater Dei and Hospice Malta for their care and support.

GALEA. On February 4, EDWIN, aged 89, artist, went to meet the Risen Lord. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Josephine Mary, his children Jeannette Cutajar and her husband Godwin, Pierre and his partner Heather and Edwin Jr, his grandchildren Karl, Simon, Cassandra and Jamie, and their respective partners, his great-grandchild Andrew, his brother Charles, other relatives and his many friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 8, at 7.45am, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.45am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – CONNIE. Loved and missed but never far away from our thoughts and our prayers and especially remembered today, the 68th anniversary of her passing away. Tony, Eddie and Mimi.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed, after all these years,

and very dear.

DEPASQUALE – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a very dear husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his beloved wife Antoinette, his sons, Ivan and his wife Clare, Lennart and his wife Suzannah and his grandchildren Daniel, Duncan, Federica, Siena and Luigi. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ESPOSITO. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear mother YVONNE on the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marisa, Ivan and Roberta and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – MARIA DOLORES, née Preca, wife of the late William Frederick. In ever loving memory, on the sixth anniversary of her passing to a better life. Her children Noreen, Peter and Paul and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PADOVANI. Treasured memories of LINA, dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the sixth anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. Her children Natalie, Anna, Silvana, Marietherese, Patrick and their families. Requiem Masses are being said today, February 7, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. A prayer is solicited.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of GIANNI. Never forgotten. Nannu Albert, Berta, Simon and Anna.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of GIANNI who was taken into the arms of Jesus, 31 years ago. Austin, Rita, Giorgio, Beppe, Giulio.

SAMMUT. Happy memories of dear GIANNI, a very special little boy. Julian, Karen, Andrea, Nikol, Marija and Rafel.

SAMMUT – GIANNI. Such happy memories of our darling Gianni. Cikki and Paula.

