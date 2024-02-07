Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On February 5, at Simblija Care Home, STELLA, widow of Anthony, of San Ġwann, aged 73, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her deep loss her children Noel and his partner Natasha, Kevin, her grandchildren Kieran and Kyle, her brother and sisters and their respective spouses, her in-laws and their respective spouses, her nephews and nieces and their families, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Simblija Care Home on Friday, February 9, at 8am, for St Anthony of Padua church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45 am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, are appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FSADNI. On February 5, LOUIS, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Louis will be forever loved and cherished by his wife Doris, née Borg, his only son Kevin and his wife Mireille, née Gatt, and his precious granddaughters Maia and Kyra. He will also be greatly missed by his brothers Michael and Joseph, in-laws, all his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, February 8, at 7.30am. Mass to celebrate Louis’s life will take place at 8am at the Collegiate Church of the Immaculate Conception, Cospicua, followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – CONNIE. Loved and missed but never far away from our thoughts and prayers and especially remembered today, the 69th anniversary of her passing away. Tony, Eddie and Mimi.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved,

Still missed,

After all these years

And very dear.

DEPASQUALE – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a very dear husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his beloved wife Antoinette, his sons, Ivan and his wife Clare, Lennart and his wife Suzannah and his grandchildren Daniel, Duncan, Federica, Siena and Luigi. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – MARIA DOLORES, née Preca, wife of the late William Frederick. In ever loving memory, on the seventh anniversary of her passing to a better life. Her children Noreen, Peter and Paul and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PADOVANI. Treasured memories of LINA, dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the seventh anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. Her children Natalie, Anna, Silvana, Marietherese, Patrick and their families. Requiem Masses are being said today, February 7, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. A prayer is solicited.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of GIANNI. Never forgotten. Nannu Albert, Berta, Simon and Anna.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of GIANNI who was taken into the arms of Jesus 32 years ago. Austin, Rita, Giorgio, Beppe, Giulio.

SAMMUT – GIANNI. Long gone, never forgotten. Special memories of a very sweet boy. Julian, Karen, Andrea, Nikol, Marija and Rafel.

SAMMUT – GIANNI. Such happy memories of our darling Gianni. Cikki and Paula.

