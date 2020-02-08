Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On February 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH of Balzan, ex-Staff Sergeant, RMA, aged 99, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his children Godfrey and his wife Victoria, Evelyn and her husband John, Patrick and his wife Carmen, Doris widow of Joseph, Gorgina and her husband Mario, Charles and his wife Sonya, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, Carmela widow of his brother Emanuel Camilleri, other nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, February 8, at 2pm, for the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family chapel at Balzan cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, carers and staff at Casa Antonia Home, Balzan, for their care and dedication. The family are unable to receive visitors at home.

SCHEMBRI. On February 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELO (Charlie) of Qormi, aged 57, passed away peacefully after a short illness borne with Christian fortitude, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Maria, his children Fr George, Edward and his wife Jacqueline, Fr Andrew and Sr Rosemarie of the Augustinian Sisters Servants of Jesus and Mary, his siblings Maria Concetta, George and Antoinette and their respective families, in-laws, cousins, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, February 8, for St George’s collegiate church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Resurrection Cemetery, Qormi. No flowers by request, but donations to The Clergy Welfare Fund, c/o Archbishop’s Curia, Floriana will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA – FRANCESCO.

Dearest daddy,

Time moved us apart

Memories brought us closer and

Feelings grew deeper.

One factor remains constant,

Our heart

As everyday it reminds us of you and of your love,

Your care and of your protection.

We look for you and find you,

As you live through our hearts

and all that you managed to plant in it,

With all that you are.

We miss daddy,

Today being the first year of your moving on

In the light that always guided you.

We love you daddy. Remember our unique daddy, in your prayers. Always loved by his wife Marija, his children Bertie and Joanne, Angie and Arianne Spiteri Cremona, Julian and Rachel, Renald and Sherylee and grandchildren, Beppe, Matthew, Krista, Michael, Francesca, Julia and Lucas all the family and friends. Rest in peace with your family daddy, especially with our brother Gabriel and our niece Zoe.

CILIA – EMMA. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, on her 12th anniversary of her death. Greatly missed by her daughter Doris, husband Antoine and grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

FOUNTAIN. In loving memory of JOSEPH PAUL, today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Forever loved and greatly missed by his wife Maria Assunta, his sons Joseph, Anthony, Christian and Mario, grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI – LINO. On the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered in our prayers. His children Tonio and Linda, their spouses and their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. Loving and treasured memories of JOSEPH on the 24th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. His children Mary, Victoria, Leonard, in-laws and grandchildren.

