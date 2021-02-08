Obituaries

RIZZO. VICTOR who passed away on February 7. He leaves to mourn his beloved wife Elsa née Gingell, his daughter Pamela and her husband Jan Hallén, his son Aaron and his partner Juan Carlos. He will also be mourned by his brothers Frank and his wife Mary, Patrick and his wife Miriam. He will also be dearly missed by his sister-in-law Mabel and her husband Paul Cefai as well as cousins, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves from Casa Leone tomorrow, Tuesday, February 9, at 1.30pm for Balluta Church, St Julian’s, where funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 2pm, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Movement and Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the carers and staff at Casa Leone for their dedication and hard work.

SWIFT. On February 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROY, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Patricia, his children Solange, Danial and Jennifer, and their respective families, and all his relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, February 9, at Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church, Ibrag, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA – FRANCESCO. In loving memory of a dearest and much-loved husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing away.

Daddy,

The almond tree has blossomed

Your flowers too

Your garden is waiting,

Waiting for you.

The colours are shining

Looking like you

Loving and caring

Honest and true.

The skies are different

The stars look blue

Nature is singing

I know it’s you.

Sending us daily

Your love and peace

Our love for you daddy,

Will never cease.

As you have blessed us

With so many gifts

Our hearts are grateful

Please know you’re missed.

Always loved by his wife Marija, children Bertie and Joeann, Angie and Arianne Spiteri Cremona, Julian and Rachel and Renald and Sherylee and grandchildren, Beppe, Matthew, Krista, Michael, Francesca, Julia and Lucas, family and friends. Rest in peace with loved ones departed, especially with your son Gabriel and your grandchild Zoe.

CILIA – EMMA. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 13th anniversary of her death. Greatly missed by her daughter Doris, husband Antoine and grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

FOUNTAIN. In loving memory of JOSEPH PAUL, today the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Forever loved and greatly missed by his wife Maria Assunta, his sons Joseph, Anthony, Christian and Mario, grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ORR. February 8, 2013. Loving memories of dear WILLIAM. So lovingly cherished, so deeply missed. Angela, Joseph, Carmel and their families in Malta and Canada.

VELLA. Loving and treasured memories of JOSEPH on the 25th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. His family.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.