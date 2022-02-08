Obituaries

BORG. On February 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMMANUEL of San Ġwann, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rose, his children Joe and his wife Josette, Sr Sylvia, FCJ, Albert and his wife Diane, Paul and his partner Tania, his beloved grandchildren, his brothers and his sister, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 9, at 1.30pm, for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUHAGIAR. On February 4, at her residence, MABEL, widow of Frans, aged 79, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Therese and her partner Noel, Shirley and her husband Edward, her grandchildren Andrew, Gabriel and Daniel, her family, in-laws and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, February 8, at 2pm, for Marsascala parish church, where Mass præsente cadevere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Żabbar cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEPASQUALE. On February 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH GEORGE, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Antoinette nèe Pirotta, his sons Ivan and his wife Clare, Lennart and his wife Suzannah, his treasured grandchildren Daniel, Duncan, Federica, Siena and Luigi, his brothers and sisters, and their families, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Tuesday, February 8, at 1pm for Balzan parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 1.45pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On February 6, at Rabat Community, Sister ANTOINETTE, at the beautiful age of 102, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her nephew Peter Mayo and his wife Josephine, Helga, widow of her nephew Anthony, her grand- and great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, February 9, at 8.30am, at St Joseph Convent, St Dominic Square, Rabat, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Sagra Familja, Żabbar, for children in care, will be greatly appreciated. May she rest in peace.

FENECH. On January 7, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Sr MADELEINE, aged 86, went to meet her Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the religious of the Society of the Sacred Heart, Vivi, widow of her brother Salvu, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 9, at 8.30am, for the chapel of the Archbishop’s Seminary, Tal-Virtù, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FISHER. On January 23, FAITH, née Savage, aged 70, passed away peacefully. She left to mourn her great loss, her spouse Joseph R. Vincenti, their daughters, Xena Collymore, Tamara Vincent-Weijs, Amanda Savage, grandchildren Stacey, Naomi, Merle, Ruben and Myles; her brother Ian; her in-laws, friends and dogs. A cremation service will be held in Andover, UK, on February 22. By her wishes, no flowers thank you, just be kind to animals in need.

GATT. On February 5, at Villa Messina, Rabat, ROSE, née Dimech, of Sliema, aged 86, passed away peacefully to reunite with her dearest daughter Moira, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband John, her daughter Johanna and her husband Godwin Grech, her beloved grandchildren Mark and Francesca, her sisters Doris, widow of Anthony Pandolfino, Marthese and her husband Aldo Perotti, Antoinette and her husband Albert Forte, Marie and her husband Lino Magro, her brother Frank, her brother-in-law Paul, widower of her sister Iris, her nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Villa Messina today, Tuesday, February 8, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the nurses and carers at Villa Messina.

SALT. On February 6, at Roseville, Attard, MARIA CARMELA, known as Carol, née Galea, of Sliema, aged 102, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter, Elizabeth and her son Frank, her grandchildren Kim and her husband Mark, Craig and his wife Paula, Douglas and his wife Joanne, Alison and her husband Tony, Grahame and his wife Kyra, her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Roseville tomorrow, Wednesday, February 9, for the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Paceville, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the nurses and carers at Roseville.

In Memoriam

CILIA – EMMA. In loving and never fading memory of a dear mother and grandmother on her 14th anniversary of her death. Greatly missed by her daughter Doris, husband Antoine and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

FOUNTAIN. In loving memory of JOSEPH PAUL, today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Forever loved and greatly missed by his wife Maria Assunta, his sons Joseph, Anthony, Christian and Mario, grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MILLER – WALTER F.X. Today, the 20th anniversary of his passing. In loving memory of our beloved father. Always in our minds and forever in our hearts. Louise, Joseph, Elaine and families.

VELLA. Treasured and loving memories of dear JOSEPH on the 26th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Rest in peace. His family.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.