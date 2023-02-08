Obituaries

MALLIA. On Saturday, February 4, in Nairobi, Kenya, Fr BERNARD MALLIA, SJ, aged 81, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta and Kenya, his siblings John, Alfred and his wife Lina, Victoria, wife of Charlie, Edwin and his wife Ophelia, Monica and her husband Patrick, Daniel and his wife Eilen, Maryanne, widow of Tony Valletta, relatives and friends. His funeral takes place in Nairobi this morning. A Mass for his repose will be said today at 6pm at St Aloysius’ College church, Birkirkara. Donations to support the mission work of Fr Bernard will be appreciated and may be sent to Jesuit Missions, at 38, Loyola House, Marquis Scicluna Street, Naxxar NXR2069.

O’DEA. On February 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, Sr ANNA MARIA, fondly known as Annazì, residing at St Catherine’s Home, aged 85, widow of Joe O’Dea, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and the prayers of the Dominican Sisters of St Catherine. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Palmira, née Calandro, widow of Paul Galea, her beloved nieces and nephew, Maria and her husband Michael, Joe and his wife Catherine Anne, and Catherine and Alan, her nieces in Australia, Lisa, Helen and Justin Calandro, her brother-in-law, Col. Maurice O’Dea OBE, RAOC, Nigel and other nephews and nieces in the UK, also the members of the Missionary Community of Verbum Dei on the Isle of Wight, and the Sisters of St Catherine’s Home and dedicated staff who have cared for her so patiently. The funeral leaves Mater Dei on Saturday, February 11, for the church of St Francis of Assisi, Ħamrun, where Mass will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CILIA – EMMA. In loving and never fading memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 15th anniversary of her death. Greatly missed by her daughter Doris, husband Antoine and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

FOUNTAIN. In loving memory of JOSEPH PAUL, today the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Forever loved and greatly missed by his wife Maria Assunta, his sons Joseph, Anthony, Christian and Mario, grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. Treasured and loving memories of our dearest JOSEPH on the 27th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. His children Mary, Victoria, Leonard, in-laws and grandchildren. His family.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of MONICA, a dear wife and mother, today the second anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Victor and her son Claude. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of VALERIO VALENTE on the 10th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. ‘Never a day goes by that you are not in our hearts, thoughts and prayers’. Connie, Renato, Valerie and family. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at Ta’ Xbiex parish church, this evening at 6. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.