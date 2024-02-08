In Memoriam

CILIA – EMMA. In loving and never fading memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 16th anniversary of her death. Greatly missed by her daughter Doris, husband Antoine and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

FOUNTAIN. In loving memory of JOSEPH PAUL, today the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Forever loved and greatly missed by his wife Maria Assunta, his sons Joseph, Anthony, Christian and Mario, grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. Treasured and loving memories of our dearest JOSEPH on the 28th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. His children Mary, Victoria, Leonard, in-laws, grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. His family.

In loving memory of VALERIO VALENTE on the 11th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Never a day goes by that you are not in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Connie, Renato, Valerie and family. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at Ta’ Xbiex parish church this evening at 6. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of Sir MARTIN LAING (Philanthropist and true friend of Malta). Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, West Street, Valletta will be held today, February 8, 2024, 11am - 12 noon. Thank you, farewell and God speed. Chairman and Board of Trustees - RICHMOND FOUNDATION.

