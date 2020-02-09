Obituaries

ASPHAR. On February 7, MADELEINE, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her eldest sister Theresa of the US, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends in Malta, the US, the UK, Australia and France. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, February 12 for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by internment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Maltese charitable institutions or Doctors Without Borders will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BRINCAT. On February 8, ANDREANA, known as Nonny, widow of Pawlinu (ta’ Sidor) of Qormi, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Dr Joseph Brincat and his wife Dr Sharon Brincat Ruffini, Ronald and his wife Audrey, Albert and his wife Bernardette, Graziella, her grandchildren Lara, Keith, Andrew, Sarah, Maria, Luca, Julian and James, her brothers and sisters, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, February 11 at 1.15pm for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at the Resurrection Cemetery in Qormi. No flowers by request, but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ROBERTS. On February 2 in London, JOHN passed away peacefully after a long illness borne with courage and bravery. He was a husband, friend and companion to Pippa, a father to Victoria and a doting grandpa to Evie. A funeral service will be held on February 25 at St Stephen’s Church, Dulwich. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be appreciated.

In Memoriam

ABELA SCOLARO – MARGARET. Treasured memories of a beloved mother and grandmother, today being the 16th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter, son, grandsons, in-laws, family and friends.

ANASTASI – MARIA MONICA. Treasured memories of our beloved sister on the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

ARRIGO – ARTHUR. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 27th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

ARRIGO – JOSEPH E. In loving memory of a brother and uncle on the 49th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of CARMELO on the 22nd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son Adrian and daughter Sheila and her husband Bernard Joseph Grech, relatives and friends.

CAUCHI – ANJELICA, née de Giorgio. In loving memory, today the eighth anniversary of her passing. Forever in the hearts and prayers of her family and friends.

CREMONA-BARBARO OF ST GEORGE – Marchioness BEATRICE. Always in our loving thoughts and especially on this 19th anniversary of her passing. So much loved and so much missed by John, Antony, Anne and Andrew, Tabby and John, Hannah, Jessica, Aloisia and George.

DEBRINCAT – JOHN. Unfading and much cherished memories of a loving father today being the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Long gone but never forgotten. His children Joyce and her husband George, Raymond and his wife JoAnne, Antoine and his wife Nataline. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ENGLAND – PAUL. On the sixth anniversary of his departure. Lovingly remembered by his wife Jacqueline, his sons William and Peter and their families.

FONK – JOSEPH LOUIS. In loving and treasured memory on the 10th anniversary of his demise. So deeply missed but so fondly remembered by his wife Maria Dolores, his son Ray, his daughter Bridget, grandchildren and other relatives. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRISCTI – MARCO. In loving memory of a dear friend on the tenth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Tonio and Pauline, Mark and Ingrid and Edith.

MARICH – ANNE. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed today and always. Gloria, Angela, Chris and Fran and Francesca.

MEA. In loving memory of a dear mother-in-law and grandmother, BEATRICE, on the 41st anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by Herman German and her granddaughter Arienne E. Sullivan, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

PACE MOORE. Treasured memories of ROSE a dear mother and grandmother on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Anna, son-in-law John, nephews Peter Paul and his wife Joanne. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PICCININO. In loving memory of JOHN on the 16th anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts and prayers. From his wife Carmen, Josianne, James and Bethany and Terence.

PIZZUTO. In everlasting loving memory of ELIZABETH (Bessie) on her fifth anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Her children Anton and Monica, Marilyn and Ray, Paul and Theresa and their respective families.

Sistina art shop

Amery Street, Sliema. New exciting frames to choose from! Free parking opposite shop.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.