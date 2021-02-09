Obituaries

MICALLEF. On February 8, FRANK, widower of Juliet, aged 90, of Rabat and residing in Attard, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Anna, and her husband Robert, and Andre, his siblings Joseph, widower of Lina, Mary, widow of Vivan, Rickard, Tessie and her husband Victor, Twanny and his wife Sandra, residing in Canada, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, February 11, at 1.30pm for the parish church in Attard where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Movement Malta would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On February 4, at her daughter’s residence in Pembroke, THERESA, widow of Louis, aged 87, passed away peacefully. She is mourned by her children, Psychiatrist Dr John Mifsud and his wife Maria, Charles, Joe and his wife Pauline, Marlene and her husband Prof. David Zammit, her grandchildren Joelle, Janushka, Chantal, Warren, Yanica, Daryl, Erika, and their fiancées, her sisters Anna and her husband Pinu, and Rita, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 2pm for Pembroke parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Being the trigesima die since the passing away of PETER de MARCO, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, February 10, at 6.30pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – MARIA MONICA. Precious and unfading memories of our beloved sister on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Forever loved and missed. Her family.

ARRIGO – ARTHUR. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 28th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

ARRIGO – JOSEPH E. In loving memory of a brother and uncle on the 50th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured memories of our dearly beloved father JOE on the 40th anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by his children John, Louisette, Anna, Victoria and Charmaine, his daughter-in-law Margaret, his sons-in-law, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of CARMELO on the 23rd anni-versary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son Adrian and daughter Sheila and her husband Bernard Joseph Grech, relatives and friends.

CAUCHI – ANJELICA née de Giorgio. In loving memory, today the ninth anniversary of her passing. Forever in the hearts and prayers of her family and friends.

CREMONA-BARBARO OF ST GEORGE – Marchioness BEATRICE CREMONA-BARBARO OF ST GEORGE. Always in our loving thoughts and especially on this 20th anniversary of her passing. So much loved and missed so much by Tony, Anne and Andrew, Tabby and John, Hannah, Jessica, Aloisia and George.

GRISCTI – MARCO. In loving memory of a dear friend on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Tonio and Pauline, Mark and Ingrid and Edith.

MARICH – ANNE. Lovingly re-membered and sadly missed today and always. Gloria, Angela, Chris and Fran and Francesca.

MEA. In loving memory of a dear mother-in-law and grandmother, BEATRICE, on the 42nd anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by Herman German and her granddaughter Arienne E. Sullivan, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of EDWIN, today being the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. He is fondly remembered by his children Rachelle and Edward and his wife Eileen. He is also lovingly remembered by his grand-children Emma, Timothy and Sam. Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, February 10, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 10.30am. A prayer for his soul would be highly appreciated.

MIFSUD – PHILIP. In treasured and unfading memory of a dear husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his passing. Lovingly remembered by his wife Carmen, and his children Annabelle, Reuben and Demaris.

PACE MOORE – ROSE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter Anna, son-in-law John, grandson Peter Paul and his wife Joanne.

PICCININO. In loving memory of JOHN on the 17th anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts and prayers. From his wife Carmen, Josianne, James and Bethany and Terence.

