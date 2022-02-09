Obituaries

BORG HEDLEY. On February 7, at Zammit Clapp Home, St Julians, VIVIAN, of Sliema residing in Gżira, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her husband Noel, her children Mark and his wife Joanne, David and his partner Anne Marie, Patrick and his wife Greta, her beloved grandchildren Luke, Andrew, Thomas, John, Michael, Ana and Lia, her brother, sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Zammit Clapp Home, St Julians on Friday, February 11, at 9.30am, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors and all the staff at Zammit Clapp Home, for their care and dedication.

DE MARIA. On February 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGARET née Lister, aged 92, died peacefully. She will be sadly missed by her two sons Jonathan and his wife Claudia and Jeremy and his wife Michelle, her seven beloved grandchildren, as well as family and friends in Malta and England. A service to celebrate her life will be held at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Independence Square, Valletta, on Friday, February 11, at 10am. May she rest in peace.

SALT. On February 6, at Roseville, Attard, MARIA CARMELA, known as Carol, née Galea, of Sliema, aged 102, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter, Elizabeth and her son Frank, her grandchildren Kim and her husband Mark, Craig and his wife Paula, Douglas and his wife Joanne, Alison and her husband Tony, Grahame and his wife Kyra, her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Roseville today, Wednesday, February 9, for the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Paceville, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the nurses and carers at Roseville.

TONNA. On February 8, JOSEPH, of Valletta, of Circolo Gioventu Cattolica, Valletta, aged 90, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his siblings Karmenu, Silvia, Ersilia, Lucia, Anthony, Delina, Anthony, Esther, Mario, Ernest and Paul, their spouses, nephews and nieces, and ex-members of Circolo Gioventu Cattolica. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, February 11, at 9.30am, for St Paul’s Shipwreck church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – ARTHUR. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 29th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

ARRIGO – JOSEPH E. In loving memory of a brother and uncle on the 51st anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured memories of our dearly beloved father JOE on the 41st anniversary of his meeting the risen Lord. So loved and so missed by his children John, Louisette, Anna, Victoria and Charmaine, his daughter-in-law Margaret, his sons-in-law, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

BORG. Magistrate GAUD. P. BORG. In loving memory of my dear husband, today the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his beloved wife Carmelina, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Saturday, February 12, at St Gregory’s Church, Żejtun, at 6.30pm.

BORG. Magistrate GAUD. P. BORG. Treasured memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather who passed peacefully from this life into the arms of the Lord a year ago today. He was greatly loved in life and is now deeply missed. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lucienne, Christopher, Lara, Andrew and Emma.

BORG. Magistrate GAUD. P. BORG. In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing into eternal life. Forever cherished in our hearts and deeply missed. Doriette, Mario, Karl, Melanie, Julian, Leanne, Timothy, Zachary, Hannah and Sebastian.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of CARMELO, on the 24th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son Adrian and daughter Sheila and her husband Bernard Joseph Grech, relatives and friends.

CAUCHI – ANJELICA née de Giorgio. In loving memory, today the 10th anniversary of her passing. Forever in the hearts and prayers of her family and friends.

CREMONA-BARBARO OF ST GEORGE – Marchioness BEATRICE CREMONA-BARBARO OF ST GEORGE. Cherished and unfading memories of a beloved mother and grandmother especially today the 21st anniversary of her death. Her children Antony, Anne and Andrew, Mary and John and her grandchildren Hannah, Jessica, Aloisia and George.

GRISCTI – MARCO. In loving memory of a dear friend on the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Tonio and Pauline, Mark and Ingrid and Edith.

MARICH – ANNE. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed today and always. Gloria, Angela, Chris and Fran and Francesca.

PACE MOORE – ROSE. Today the 19th anniversary of her death. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Anna, son-in-law John, grandson Peter Paul and his wife Joanne. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PICCININO. In loving memory of JOHN on the 18th anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts and prayers. From his wife Carmen, Josianne, James and Bethany and Terence.

