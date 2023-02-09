In Memoriam

ANASTASI – MARIA MONICA. Precious and unfading memories of my beloved sister on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Forever loved and missed. Valerie and family.

ARRIGO – ARTHUR. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

ARRIGO – JOSEPH E. In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle on the 52nd anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured memories of our dearly beloved father JOE on the 42nd anniversary of his meeting the risen Lord. So loved and so missed by his children John, Louisette, Anna, Victoria and Charmaine, his daughter-in-law Margaret, his sons-in-law, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

BORG – Magistrate GAUD. P. BORG. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the second anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his beloved wife Carmelina, his children Doriette and Lucienne, their families, other relatives and friends. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 6.30pm, on Thursday February 9, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of CARMELO, on the 25th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son Adrian and daughter Sheila and her husband Bernard Joseph Grech, relatives and friends.

CAUCHI – ANJELICA, née de Giorgio. In loving memory, today the 11th anniversary of her passing. Forever in the hearts and prayers of her family and friends.

GRISCTI – MARCO. In loving memory of a dear friend on the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Tonio and Pauline, Mark and Ingrid and Edith.

PACE MOORE – ROSE. Loving and treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Her daughter Anna, son-in-law John, grandson Peter Paul and his wife Joanne. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PICCININO. In loving memory of JOHN on the 19th anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts and prayers. From his wife Carmen, Josianne, James and Bethany and Terence.

In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather JOHN PICCININO on the 19th year of his demise - 2.4.1936 - 9.2.2004. We wish we could see you one more time; Come walking through the door; But we know that is impossible; We will hear your voice no more. We know you can feel our tears; And you don't want us to cry; Yet our heart is broken because; We can't understand why someone; So precious had to die. We pray that God will give us strength; And somehow get us through; As we struggle with the heartache; That came when we lost you. Your loving daughters Theresa, Mary-Rose and Connie and our respective families.

