Obituaries

BONNICI. On February 8, CHRISTINE, aged 73, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Monica Martin, Patricia Pace Gouder, wife of George, her nieces Lisa, Sharon and her husband Giuseppe, Emma, Rachel, Francesca and Steven and her great-nieces Sophie, Sienna, Chloe and Ellie, other relatives and friends. Mass will be celebrated today, Friday, February 9, at 2pm, at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. On February 6, BARBARA, aged 90, widow of Salvinu, passed away peacefully into eternal life comforted by the last rites of Holy Church. Her irreparable loss is mourned by her children Mark and Alexandra, David and Maureen, Marthese and Ivan, and Denise; her precious grandchildren Audrey, Sarah and Peter, Alan, Daniel, Martina and Anthony and great-grandchildren Emily, Peter, Nina and Henry; her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, February 9, at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff and management at Roseville for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – MARIA MONICA. Precious and unfading memories of my beloved sister on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Forever loved and missed. Valerie and family.

ARRIGO – ARTHUR. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 31st anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

ARRIGO – JOSEPH E. In loving memory of a brother and uncle on the 53rd anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured memories of our dearly beloved father JOE on the 43rd anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by his children John, Louisette, Anna, Victoria and Charmaine, his daughter-in-law Margaret, his sons-in-law, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

BORG. In loving memory of Magistrate GAUD. P. BORG on the third anniversary of his passing. Greatly missed by his wife Carmelina, his children Doriette and Lucienne and her husband Chris, family and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of CARMELO on the 26th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son Adrian and daughter Sheila and her husband Bernard Joseph Grech, relatives and friends.

CAUCHI – ANJELICA, née deGiorgio. In loving memory, today the 12th anniversary of her passing. Forever in the hearts and prayers of her family and friends.

CREMONA-BARBARO OF ST GEORGE – Marchioness BEATRICE. In loving memory of a wonderful mother and grandmother on this the 23rd anniversary of her death. Deeply missed by Antony, Anne and Andrew, and Mary and grandchildren Hannah, Jessica, Aloisia and George. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRISCTI – MARCO. In loving memory of a dear friend on the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Tonio and Pauline, Mark and Ingrid and Edith.

PACE MOORE – ROSE. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother today the 21st anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Anna, son-in-law John, grandson Peter Paul and his wife Joanne. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PICCININO. In loving memory of JOHN on the 20th anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts and prayers. From his wife Carmen, Josianne, James and Bethany and Terence.

JOSEPH BONAVIA Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace

In loving memory of our dear father JOHN PICCININO on the 20th annniversary of his demise If we could write a story It would be the greatest ever told Of a kind and loving father Who had a heart of gold. If we could write a million pages We'd still be unable to say, just how much We love and miss him Every single day We will remember all he taught us We're hurt but not sad Because he'll send us down the answers And he'll always be our dad. Always remembered by his daughters Theresa, Maryrose, Connie Lord, grant him eternal rest

