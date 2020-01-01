Obituaries

RANDON. On December 31, ANTHONY of Sliema, residing in Msida, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Lovingly remembered by his dearest wife Theresa, his son Christopher, his grandson Jean Claude, his sisters Eileen and Mae and her husband William, brothers and sisters-in-law, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 2, at 7.30am, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Salesians, Sliema, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. Treasured memories of JOHN, on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Riccarda, his sons Charles and Margaret, Raymond and Rita, Silvio and Patrizia, Anton and Karen, Joseph and Elizabeth, his daughter Johanne and Antoine, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRINCAT. In memory of my darling husband JOE. So dearly loved, so sorely missed. Olivia.

BUGELLI – FRANK. Remembering him on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, treasuring his precious memories, his wife Marlene, sons Joseph and Brian, their respective wives, grandchildren, family and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul is being celebrated tomorrow, January 2, at 6.30pm at Balzan parish church.

CAMILLERI – CARMELA. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Much loved and deeply missed by her children Anna, Rita, Aldo, Phyllis, Mario, Joseph, Paul and Dorothy, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

As time goes by the void you have

left us grows so much deeper mum.

We miss you mum.

CIAPPARA – ALFRED. In memory of a loving husband and a dear father, today being the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, his wife Hilda, his children Corinne, Stephanie and Daniela, their husbands, grandchildren, family and friends. Lord grant him eternal rest.

CUTAJAR – VICTORIA. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the third anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, sadly missed by her children Jeffrey, Godwin, Sheila, Lina, Lilian and Tania and their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

D’AMATO. Cherished memories of JOSEPHINE, today the 29th anniversary of her demise. Always fondly remembered by her children and their families. Merciful Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL – DOREEN. Fond and treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by Tonio and Louise, Italo and Daniella, Philip, Michaela, Julian, Francesca, Timmy, and Ian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – JOHN VINCENT SJ. Fondest memories of a very loving brother, uncle and great uncle who God called 13 years ago. His sister Marie.

GREGORY – LILIAN. Today the 20th anniversary of her death. Deeply missed by her family in UK and Malta. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAURENTI. In loving memory of our beloved FRANCIS on his fourth anniversary. Always in our hearts and prayers. Mary, Victor, Bernadette, in-laws and grandchildren.

MEILAK – MATTHEW. 1.1.2015. Dearest Matthew, rejoice eternally in God’s loving embrace, while I treasure you forever in my heart. So far and yet so close. Nanna Tina.

MEILAK – MATTHEW. You make the world a brighter place. You’ll forever live on in our memories. Alex Scerri Herrera.

MEILAK. Forever loved, forever missed, dearest MATTHEW. Family Psaila.

SPITERI PARIS – MARY. In loving memory of our beloved mother on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children Albert, Therese, Victoria and George and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN. In ever loving memory of FRANK who passed away 40 years ago today. Always remembered by Charles, Louise, Mark and Francesca.

