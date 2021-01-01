Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On December 30, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, ELFRIDA, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her children Martin and his wife Suzanne, Gordon, Simon and his wife Sue, and Joselle, her beloved grandchildren Benjamin, Shaun, Matthew, Mark, Nicholas and Carla, her in-laws, cousins and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence tomorrow, Saturday, January 2, at 7.45am, for the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at the Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. On December 30, FRANK, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Marlene, née Portelli, his children Mark and his wife Erika, Matthew and his wife Karen, his beloved grandchildren Sebastian, Gianni, Georgina, Thomas, Mattea, Jenny and Marcus, his brother and sister, his in-laws, their respective families, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, January 2, at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San ġwann, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. Cherished memories of my dearest mother ERSILIA, on the 27th anniversary of her demise. Always in our prayers Helen, husband Vincent and family.

BORG. Treasured memories of JOHN on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Riccarda, his sons Charles and Margaret, Raymond and Rita, Silvio and Patricia, Anton and Karen, Joseph and Elizabeth, his daughter Johanna and Antoine, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRINCAT – CHANEL MARIE née Busuttil, January 2, 2014. On the seventh anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her parents Joe and Lilian, Sean and Daniela, her nephew Alexander, her grandmother Doris Borg, the Brincat family, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Till we meet again.

BUGELLI – FRANK. Re-membering him on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, treasuring his precious memories, his wife Marlene, sons Joseph and Brian, their res-pective wives, grandchildren, family and friends.

CAMILLERI – CARMELA. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Much loved and deeply missed by her children Anna, Rita, Aldo, Phyllis, Mario, Joseph, Paul and Dorothy, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

Death takes the body,

God takes the soul,

Our mind holds the memories,

Our heart keeps the love,

Our faith lets us know we will meet again.

We miss you mum.

CARUANA – JOAN. On the fourth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her husband Albert Joseph, family members and numerous friends. May she rest in peace.

CIAPPARA – ALFRED. In memory of a loving husband and a dear father, today being the second anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, his wife Hilda, his children Corinne, Stephanie and Daniela, their husbands, grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUTAJAR – VICTORIA. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, especially today the fourth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by her children Jeffrey, Godwin, Sheila, Lina, Lilian and Tania and their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

D’AMATO. Cherished memories of JOSEPHINE, today the 30th anniversary of her demise. Always fondly remembered by her children and their families. Merciful Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBATTISTA – CARMELO. In loving memory of our beloved and adored father on the 34th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Deeply missed by his children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – DOREEN. Fond and treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by Tonio and Louise, Italo and Daniella, Philip, Michaela, Julian, Francesca, Timmy, and Ian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. In loving and everlasting memory of our beloved father LOUIS on the 29th anniversary of his demise. So dearly missed and fondly remembered by his children Paul, George and Marie, his son and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. O loving Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father, on the third anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Loved and missed by his wife Maria, daughters Marian, Roberta, Christine and all his family.

GALEA – ALBERT. Dad it has been four years since you left us. You are very sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Your wife Doris, Monica and Paul, Donald, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May you rest in eternal peace.

GATT – Fr JOHN VINCENT GATT SJ. Happy memories of a very dear brother, uncle, great uncle and teacher, on the 14th anniversary of his death. May he rest in God’s love forever.

LANZON – ANTOINETTE. On the 12th anniversary of her demise. Wife, mother, grand-mother and sister. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAURENTI. Treasured memory of FRANCIS, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Loved and sorely missed by Mary, Victor and Lourdes, Bernadette and Frank, Lara, Benedicta, Francesca and Andrew.

MEILAK – MATTHEW. 1-1-2015. Dearest Matthew, rejoice eternally in God’s loving embrace, while I treasure you forever in my heart. So far and yet so close. Nanna Tina.

MEILAK – MATTHEW. In loving memory of our dearest Matt on the anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten and sorely missed by his aunt Danielle and family. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.

MEILAK. In memory of a dear friend MATTHEW. You may be out of sight, we may be worlds apart, but you are always on our minds and forever in our hearts. Alexander SH.

MEILAK – MATTHEW. Not a single day passes that you are not in our thoughts. We cherish the beautiful memories we have of you. Erika and your cousins James, Jonathan, Chrissa and Andrew.

MEILAK. Forever loved, forever missed, dearest MATTHEW. Family Psaila.

SPITERI PARIS – MARY. In loving memory of our beloved mother on the fifth anni-versary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children Albert, Therese, Victoria and George and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN. In ever loving memory of FRANK who passed away 41 years ago today. Always remembered by Charles, Louise, Mark and Francesca.

