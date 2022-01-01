Obituary

CASSAR. On December 28, at his residence in Attard, LAWRENCE, of Attard, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Doreen, his sons Stefan and David, his mother Marianna, his brother Lewis and sister Amy, their families, and his friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Monday, January 3, at Attard parish church, at 9am. Donations on his behalf to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. Treasured memories of JOHN on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Riccarda, his sons Charles and Margaret, Raymond and Rita, Silvio and Patricia, Anton and Karen, Joseph and Elizabeth, his daughter Johanna and Antoine, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRINCAT. In memory of my darling husband JOE, so dearly loved so sorely missed. Olivia.

BUGELLI – FRANK. Remem-bering him on the 11th anniversary of his demise, treasuring his precious memories, his wife Marlene, sons Joseph and Brian, their respective wives, grandchildren, family and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – CARMELA. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Much loved and deeply missed by her children Anna, Rita, Aldo, Phyllis, Mario, Joseph, Paul and Dorothy, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace. We miss you mum.

CARUANA. In loving memory of JOAN on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her husband Albert Joseph, her children and their families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

CASSAR PARNIS. In loving memory of LOLLIE, tomorrow being the sixth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Peter Paul and family. Tomorrow’s 10.30am Mass, at Stella Maris parish church, will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CIAPPARA – ALFRED. In memory of a loving husband and a dear father, today being the third anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, his wife Hilda, his children Corinne, Stephanie and Daniela, their husbands, grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

D’AMATO. Cherished memo-ries of JOSEPHINE, today the 31st anniversary of her demise. Always fondly remembered by her children and their families. Merciful Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL – DOREEN. Fond and treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by Tonio and Louise, Italo and Daniella, Philip, Michaela, Julian, Francesca, Timmy, and Ian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. In loving and everlasting memory of our beloved father LOUIS on the 30th anniversary of his demise. So dearly missed and fondly remembered by his children Paul, George and Marie, his son and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. O loving Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – ALBERT who went to meet the Risen Lord on January 1, 2016, at the age of 88. Always loved and remembered by his wife Doris, his children Mona and her husband Paul, Donald, his grandchildren Larissa, Benjamin and Danila, Nikki and Luke, Yanika and Ainsley, and Justin, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT – Fr JOHN VINCENT GATT SJ. Loving memories of a dear brother, uncle and great-uncle, on this 15th anniversary of his death. God rest his soul. His sister Marie.

LAURENTI. In treasured memory of FRANCIS X, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the sixth anniversary. Much loved and missed. Mary, Victor and M’Lourdes, Bernadette and Frank, Lara, Benedicta, Francesca and Andrew. May he rest in peace.

MEILAK – MATTHEW. 1.1.2015. Dearest Matthew, rejoice eternally in God’s loving embrace, while I treasure you forever in my heart. So far and yet so close. Nanna Tina.

MEILAK – MATTHEW. In memory of a much loved and cherished nephew and cousin on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Danielle, Julian, Sean and Elena.

MEILAK. In memory of a dear friend, MATTHEW. You may be out of sight, we may be worlds apart, but you are always on our minds and forever in our hearts. Alexander Scerri Herrera.

MEILAK – MATTHEW. Forever in our thoughts and deeply missed. We cherish the beautiful memories we have of you. Erika and your cousins James, Jonathan, Chrissa and Andrew.

MEILAK. Forever loved, forever missed, dearest MATTHEW. Family Psaila.

SPITERI PARIS – MARY. In loving memory of our beloved mother on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children Albert, Therese, Victoria and George and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCERRI – ALBERT and DOLLY. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear parents today respectively being the 18th and first anniversary of their demise. Always fondly remembered with much love and gratitude by their children Marisa and Ivan. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

SULLIVAN. In ever loving memory of FRANK who passed away 42 years ago today. Always remembered by Charles, Louise, Mark and Francesca.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Closed for Christmas holidays. Re-opens – Monday, January 3, 2022.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.