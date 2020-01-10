Birthday greetings

THOMAS SUNENBERRY on your 70th birthday, today 10th January. From all your Maltese friends.

Obituaries

AZZOPARDI GALDES GIAPPONE. On January 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, RACHEL née Mifsud, aged 92, of Cospicua and residing at RoseVille, Attard, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband George, her children Anton and his wife Candida, Albert and his wife Doreen, Saviour and his wife Victoria, Ivan and his wife Karen, Mario and his wife Michelle, her grandchildren Adèle, John and his wife Wiktoria, Matthew and Mark, Jerome, Philip and Ella, Gabriel and Bernice, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held today, Friday, January 10, at 8.30am, at the Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, (Rotunda) Mosta, her birthplace, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the management and staff at RoseVille and Medical Ward 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, for their special care and professional support. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DECELIS. On January 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWARD of Gżira, aged 66, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his beloved wife Sylvia, née Gauci, his children James, Darren and Karen, Nadine and Jonathan Cutajar, his grand-children, Julian, Kylie and Angelica, his brothers and sister, Lino, Rita and Geoffrey, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 11, at 1.30pm, for St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAMO. On January 6, ROBBIE of Floriana, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers and sister, nephews and nieces, all other relatives and friends especially the people of Floriana. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Saturday, January 11, at 7.45am, for the St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On January 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, NICHOLAS (Tal-Passiġġier) passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Josanne, his sons Christopher and his wife Melanie, Ian and his wife Daniela, Gilbert and his wife Veronica, his adored grandsons Luke and Nick, his sisters Loleen and her husband Tony, Mary widow of Manuel, Angela and her husband Charles, his beloved father in-law Bert Pace, in-laws, family and friends who all cherish the memory of his love and strength. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, January 10, at 1.30pm for St Nicholas Square, Siġġiewi. At 2pm the funeral cortège accompanied by the Siġġiewi Festival Brass Band A.D. 1986 will proceed to St Nicholas parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Siġġiewi. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – MARISA. Treasured memories of a dearest wife and mother on the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her husband Joseph, daughter Juliana and her husband Pierre and grandchildren Andrew and Nicholas.

CRITIEN – Dr EDDIE CRITIEN, MD. Loving memories of our dear father, today the anniversary of his demise. Joe, Eddie, Albert, Tony.

D’AGATA – MARIE. In loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her daughters Ria and her husband Frank, and Didi, her grandchildren Alex, Rebekah, Nicholas and Martina.

GERMAN – LINA. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her husband Herman, daughter Arienne and her husband Timothy E. Sullivan, her son-in-law Gerard Camilleri, grandchildren Andrew, Fay, Christian and Rebecca, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

MIZZI – ARTHUR (Conslu). On the 20th anniversary of his death, lovingly remembered by his wife Rita, his children Alan, Tisha, Nicola, his in-laws and grand-children. May he rest in peace.

MIZZI – ARTHUR, 2000. Remembering my brother with love and great affection. Sophie.

PACE ASCIAK – JOAN. Treasured memories of our dear mother on the second anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Albert, Annamaria and Patrick, Nathalie and Ray and her beloved grandchildren Shaun, Krista and Neil. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 9.30am at Balluta parish church and at 6.30pm at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE ASCIAK – JOAN. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved sister on the second anniversary of her passing away. Walter, Louise and Joe and her nephews and nieces.

TABONE – ANGIOLINA. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Edwin and his wife Edith, Sharon, Rose Mary, Louis and his wife Marthese, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A prayer is solicited. Lord, Divine Mercy, grant her eternal rest.

