APAP. On January 2, at Gozo General Hospital, COLIN, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Antoinette, his children Aurora and her husband Joseph, Leo and Mario, his grandchildren Maxine, Shannon, Julia and Justin, his siblings, other relatives and friends. The funeral was held on Monday, January 4, at the Gozo Cathedral, where he was saluted by the Leone Band at the Cathedral Square. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On January 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, Teresa née Taliana, widow of Pietro, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Giuseppe and his wife Diana, Giovanni and Catherine, her daughter Yvonne and her husband Amedeo, her beloved grandchildren Alex, Denise, Stephanie, Rachel and their partners, Jonathan and his wife Valentina and her great-grandchildren Leia and Noah, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 11, at 9am for Fatima church in Pietà where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On January 8, VALERIE née Grech, aged 82, widow of Victor, passed away suddenly but peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Adrian, Maria and Annabelle, their respective spouses and her dear grandchildren, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, January 11, at 9am at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – MARISA. Treasured memories of a dearest wife and mother on the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her husband Joseph, daughter Juliana and her husband Pierre and grandsons Andrew and Nicholas.

CRITIEN – Dr EDDIE CRITIEN, MD. Treasured memories of our dear father on the anniversary of his demise. Joe, Eddie, Albert and Tony.

D’AGATA – MARIE. In loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her daughters Ria and her husband Frank, and Didi, her grandchildren Alex, Rebekah, Nicholas and Martina.

DEBONO – JOSEPH HENRY. Always in the thoughts and prayers of his widow, children and grandchildren. Requiescat sub aegide Dei.

GALEA. Cherished memories of our dear parents on the 25th anniversary of their demise, GIOVANNA on January 8, 1996 and COSTANTINO on September 13, 1996. Sadly missed by their children Perry, Sr Dolores, David, Joe and Gaetano, widower of RoseMarie, and their families. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

GERMAN – LINA. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her husband Herman, daughter Arienne and her husband Timothy E. Sullivan, her son-in-law Gerard Camilleri, grandchildren Andrew, Fay, Christian and Rebecca, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

MIZZI – ARTHUR, 2000. Remembering my brother with love and great affection. Sophie.

PACE – CECIL. In everlasting memory of a dearest father, grandfather and brother on the fourth anniversary of his passing to the Lord.

Deep in our hearts,

You’ll always stay,

Lovingly remembered,

Everyday.

Kristine, Malcolm, Rachel, Ian, James and family. Divine Mercy, grant him eternal rest.

PACE ASCIAK – JOAN. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved sister on the third anniversary of her passing away. Walter, Louise and Joe, nephews and nieces.

VELLA – JOSEPH 14-01-2017. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Antoinette, his children Jonathan and Raphael and their respective spouses, Miriam and Ruth, and his grandchildren, Rebecca, Gabriella, Miguel, Thomas and Timothy. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The Maltese missionaries in South Korea would like to thank the Mission Fund for their financial help and constant support. Thanks for helping us to help people in need.

