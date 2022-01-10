Obituary

FARRUGIA. On January 7, ALEXANDER ADRIAN, at the age of 71, passed away peacefully in Cebu, the Philippines, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary Ann, his son José, his brother Paul and his wife Esther, his sisters Marlene and Mona, nephews and niece, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – MARISA. Treasured memories of a dearest wife and mother on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her husband Joseph, daughter Juliana and her husband Pierre and grandchildren Andrew and Nicholas.

CRITIEN – Dr EDDIE CRITIEN, MD. In loving memory of our dear father on the anniversary of his demise. Joe, Eddie, Albert and Tony.

D’AGATA – MARIE. In loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her daughters Ria and her husband Frank, and Didi, her grandchildren Alex, Rebekah, Nicholas and Martina.

MIZZI – ARTHUR. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 22nd anniversary of his passing. His family.

MIZZI – ARTHUR, 2000. Remembering my brother with love and great affection. Sophie.

PACE ASCIAK – JOAN. In loving memory of our beloved mother on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Albert, Annamaria and Patrick, Nathalie and Ray and her beloved grandchildren Shaun, Krista and Neil. All Masses said today at St Julian’s parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE ASCIAK – JOAN. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved sister on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Walter, Louise and Joe, nephews and nieces.

