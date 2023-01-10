Obituaries

MICALLEF. On January 6, CHARLES, aged 63, residing in Attard, passed away peacefully and suddenly. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved wife Caroline, his dear children Marc, Luke and Matthew, his treasured grandson Karol and Kasia. His mother-in-law Edwige, his siblings, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, January 12, at 8.30am, for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TONNA-BARTHET. On December 26, MARGARET, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. She is very dearly missed by her sisters, Therese and Grace, her brother-in-law Eric, her niece Pat, and her nephews Jonathan and Angus, as well as her family and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Thursday, January 12, at 2pm, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema. No flowers by request but donations to charitable and philanthropic institutions will be appreciated. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – MARISA. Treasured memories of a dearest wife and mother, today the 16th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Sadly missed by her husband Joseph, daughter Juliana and her husband Pierre and grandchildren Andrew and Nicholas.

CRITIEN – Dr EDDIE CRITIEN, MD. In loving memory of our father on the anniversary of his demise. Joe, Eddie, Albert and Tony.

D’AGATA – MARIE. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her death. Forever in her family’s thoughts and prayers.

MIZZI – ARTHUR, 2000. Remembering my brother with love and great affection. Sophie.

MIZZI – ARTHUR (Conslu). On the 23rd anniversary of his death.

Your presence we miss,

Your memory we treasure,

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never.

Rita, Alan and Jane, Tisha and Mark, Nicola and Peter and the grandchildren.

PACE ASCIAK – JOAN. In loving memory of our beloved mother on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Albert, Annamaria and Patrick, Nathalie and Ray and her beloved grandchildren Shaun, Krista and Neil. All Masses said today at St Julians parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE ASCIAK – JOAN. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved sister on the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Louise and Joe, nephews and nieces.

