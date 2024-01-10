Obituary

SPITERI. On January 6, at Villa Messina, Rabat, EMMANUEL of Żebbuġ, aged 86, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Mary, his children Lorraine and Philip and his wife Carmen, his beloved grandchildren Mark Anthony and his wife Adriana, Clarissa and her partner Alex and Michaela, his great-grandchild Luigi, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Villa Messina on Friday, January 12, at 2.15pm, for St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass præsente cadavare will be said at 3pm followed by interment at the Sacred Heart cemetery, Żebbuġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – MARISA. Treasured memories of a dearest wife and mother, today the 17th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Sadly missed by her husband Joseph, daughter Juliana and her husband Pierre and grandchildren Andrew and Nicholas.

CRITIEN – Dr EDDIE CRITIEN, MD. Treasured memories of our dear father on the anniversary of his demise. Joe, Eddie, Albert and Tony.

D’AGATA – MARIE. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her death. Forever in her family’s thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI – ARTHUR (Conslu). On the 24th anniversary of his death. Remembered with so much love, always in our thoughts and prayers. Rita, Alan, Tisha, Nicola, Paul and respective families.

PACE ASCIAQ – JOAN. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved sister on the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Louise and Joe, nephews and nieces.

In loving memory of JOAN PACE ASCIAK on the sixth anniversary of her demise. “We hold you close within our hearts; And there you will remain throughout all our lives”. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Albert, Annamaria and Patrick, Nathalie and Ray and her beloved grandchildren Shaun, Krista and Neil. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Sunday, January 14, at 12.15pm at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

