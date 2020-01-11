Obituaries

KIOMALL. On January 5, URSOLA (Lina), from Xagħra, Gozo, residing in Gżira, aged 97, passed away peacefully, at St Vincent de Paule Residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Edward, Rita, John, Vince, Victor, Maryrose, Monica, Mario, Joe, Arthur and their spouses, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Monday, January 13, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, in Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LA FERLA. On January 9, at her home in Balzan, MAY, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved sons Christopher and his wife Barbara, née Castillo, Professor Godfrey, grandchildren Michele and his wife Abigail, Maria Elisa, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Matei Dei Hospital today, Saturday, January 11, for Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (upper gate). Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT. In loving memory of our dear parents SALVINO (founder of Brincat’s Co. Ltd) and ROSA, who passed away on 11.01.1994 and 15.01.2013 respectively. Always in the heart of their six children and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of their souls will be said on Sunday, January 12, at 11am, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

CARUANA GALIZIA – MARY, née Lupi. Lovingly remembered by all her family on the 20th anniversary of her death. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE – NORMAN. Today being the second anniversary of his death. “To live in the hearts of those we love means never to die.” Massie, Martina, Marc and Harry.

PACE – NORMAN. On the second anniversary of his parting from this life. Always remembered by his sister Mona and her children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – NORMAN. Remembering my brother today his second anniversary. Gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace. Gloria and Joe.

PACE – NORMAN. Fond memories of my dear brother today and always. May he rest in peace. Rosanne and her children.

ZAHRA – In memory of our dear brother FRANK who went to meet the Risen Lord 20 years ago today. Always fondly remembered by his brothers Lino, John, Winston and Tony, Antoinette, wife of George, and their families.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In ever loving memory of our dearest MAURICE, today the 21st anniversary of his passing, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, so sadly missed by his family. A Mass shall be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

